Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Global Payments, Total System to Combine in $21.5 Billion Deal

Global Payments and Total System Services agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction valued at roughly $21.5 billion, the latest in a string of deals involving large financial technology firms. 

 
Global Investors Flock to India's First REIT After Launch by Blackstone

India's first real-estate investment trust is off to a fast start, fueling global investor optimism that a new market for public real-estate companies could emerge there. 

 
Technology-Focused Pilot Growth Leans on AI to Source Deals

Private-equity firm Pilot Growth has created a system that uses artificial intelligence to help it source deals, doing the work of "several dozen humans." 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Chief Ritchie Could Depart as 'Tough Cutbacks' Look Set to Bite

executives have discussed the potential departure of investment-banking chief , who has come under fire from investors for dismal results. 

 
Regulators, Investors Zero In on Corporate Debt Market

A decadelong rise in corporate borrowing is prompting new scrutiny from investors and regulators about how debt markets might hold up in an economic downturn. 

 
Nasdaq Abandons Oslo Bors Bid

Nasdaq said it is withdrawing its offer for Norwegian stock-exchange operator Oslo Bors because the minimum acceptance condition for the offer's completion is "incapable of being satisfied." 

 
Haggling Begins Over Who Will Succeed ECB's Mario Draghi

The opaque process for finding a successor to European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is coming under scrutiny as the region faces economic and political turmoil. 

 
China Takes Over Bank Linked to Missing Financier

China's central bank and banking regulator took over a troubled small commercial bank, Baoshang Bank, citing the lender as a severe credit risk. 

 
Loeb's Hedge Fund Wants Centene to   Consider Selling Itself

Daniel Loeb's Third Point has built a stake in Centene and wants the health insurer to consider selling itself before spending $15.3 billion to purchase WellCare Health Plans.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:32aU.S. Home-Price Growth Lost Steam in March, Continuing Housing Slowdown--Update
DJ
11:22aTech gains keep Wall Street afloat
RE
11:20aGlobal stocks weighed down by concerns over trade, Italian budget
RE
11:20aTexas Manufacturing Slows Down in May, Continues to Grow
DJ
11:19aNATURAL RESOURCES CANADA : Minister Sohi Hosting International Clean Energy Conference
PU
11:17aGlobal stocks weighed down by concerns over trade, Italian budget
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:14aNIFA NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF FOOD AND AGRICULTURE : AgriLife Research Looks at Gene Expressions in Sugarcane Aphid-Resistant Sorghum
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba plans bumper $20 billion HK listing to boost investment war chest - sources
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : SAS says tough to hit full-year goal after pilot strike
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : France wants FCA-Renault job guarantees and Nissan on board
4JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Asia's billionaires develop taste for boutique wealth managers
5TIETO OYJ : TIETO OYJ : strengthens its position in software R&D services - all Ericsson's Radio Access Networ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About