News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Global Payments, Total System to Combine in $21.5 Billion Deal

Global Payments and Total System Services agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction valued at roughly $21.5 billion, the latest in a string of deals involving large financial technology firms.

Global Investors Flock to India's First REIT After Launch by Blackstone

India's first real-estate investment trust is off to a fast start, fueling global investor optimism that a new market for public real-estate companies could emerge there.

Technology-Focused Pilot Growth Leans on AI to Source Deals

Private-equity firm Pilot Growth has created a system that uses artificial intelligence to help it source deals, doing the work of "several dozen humans."

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Chief Ritchie Could Depart as 'Tough Cutbacks' Look Set to Bite

executives have discussed the potential departure of investment-banking chief , who has come under fire from investors for dismal results.

Regulators, Investors Zero In on Corporate Debt Market

A decadelong rise in corporate borrowing is prompting new scrutiny from investors and regulators about how debt markets might hold up in an economic downturn.

Nasdaq Abandons Oslo Bors Bid

Nasdaq said it is withdrawing its offer for Norwegian stock-exchange operator Oslo Bors because the minimum acceptance condition for the offer's completion is "incapable of being satisfied."

Haggling Begins Over Who Will Succeed ECB's Mario Draghi

The opaque process for finding a successor to European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is coming under scrutiny as the region faces economic and political turmoil.

China Takes Over Bank Linked to Missing Financier

China's central bank and banking regulator took over a troubled small commercial bank, Baoshang Bank, citing the lender as a severe credit risk.

Loeb's Hedge Fund Wants Centene to Consider Selling Itself

Daniel Loeb's Third Point has built a stake in Centene and wants the health insurer to consider selling itself before spending $15.3 billion to purchase WellCare Health Plans.