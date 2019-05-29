Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

05/29/2019 | 12:16am EDT
China's Finance Ministry Unveils Preferential Tax Policy for Insurers

China's Ministry of Finance on Wednesday tweaked its tax policy for insurance companies, the latest step in Beijing's plan to ease corporate tax burdens. 

 
Warburg Pincus Targets $4.25 Billion for China-Southeast Asia Fund

The new fund appears to be a broadening of the strategy behind Warburg Pincus China LP, which closed in 2016 at its $2 billion hard cap. 

 
Carlyle Loses Senior Investor Relations Executive From London Office

Vincenzo Narciso, one of three managing directors focused on investor relations and fundraising in Europe, left the firm last week, according to U.K. business registry Companies House. Mr. Narciso is no longer listed as an employee on the firm's website. 

 
New York Fed's Markets Group Head to Leave June 1

Two high-ranking, veteran Federal Reserve Bank of New York executives, including Markets Group head Simon Potter, will leave their jobs on Saturday, the bank said. 

 
Global Investors Flock to India's First REIT After Launch by Blackstone

India's first real-estate investment trust is off to a fast start, fueling global investor optimism that a new market for public real-estate companies could emerge there. 

 
Global Payments, Total System to Combine in $21.5 Billion Deal

Global Payments and Total System Services agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction valued at roughly $21.5 billion, the latest in a string of deals involving large financial technology firms. 

 
Technology-Focused Pilot Growth Leans on AI to Source Deals

Private-equity firm Pilot Growth has created a system that uses artificial intelligence to help it source deals, doing the work of "several dozen humans." 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Regulators, Investors Zero In on Corporate Debt Market

A decadelong rise in corporate borrowing is prompting new scrutiny from investors and regulators about how debt markets might hold up in an economic downturn. 

 
Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Chief Ritchie Could Depart as 'Tough Cutbacks' Look Set to Bite

executives have discussed the potential departure of investment-banking chief , who has come under fire from investors for dismal results.

