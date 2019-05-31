News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Administration Nears Plan to Return Fannie, Freddie to Private Ownership

Trump administration officials are finalizing a plan to put mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on a sounder financial footing, then return them to private-shareholder ownership.

Judge Dismisses VIX Manipulation Litigation Against Cboe

A federal judge dismissed a case against Cboe Global Markets that accused the exchange-operator of benefiting from manipulation of products based on the widely watched Cboe Volatility Index.

JPMorgan Settles Parental-Leave Discrimination Claim

JPMorgan Chase agreed to ensure that its parental-leave policy applies equally to male and female employees, settling a discrimination charge.

New Startup-Focused Bank Gets More Than $100 Million From Investors

A group of investors has bet more than $100 million on Grasshopper Bancorp, a new digital bank that is looking to tap into the growth of technology startups and the venture-capital firms that fund them.

Fed's Patience Tested as Trade Spat Clouds Growth Outlook

The recent escalation of the U.S. trade dispute with China is putting the Federal Reserve in a bind and complicates its make-no-moves policy posture.

Fed Would Consider Interest-Rate Cuts if Growth Outlook Darkens

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the U.S. economy remains in good shape but that the central bank would consider interest-rate cuts should data indicate a risk of a sharper slowdown than expected.

Living and Lending Under One Roof

Banks are reckoning with "the sandwich generation," as more aging parents and adult children move in together

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Morningstar Looks to Expand Ratings Business With DBRS Deal

Morningstar Inc. will buy credit-rating firm DBRS Inc. for $669 million, marking the company's largest acquisition.

U.S. Government Bonds Gain as Growth Concerns Deepen

Yields on government bonds around the world fell to new 20-month lows as a deepening rift between the U.S. and China over trade pushed investors to safer assets.