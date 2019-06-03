News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Blackstone Strikes $18.7 Billion Deal for U.S. Warehouse Network

Blackstone Group is buying a network of U.S. industrial warehouses from Singapore-based GLP for $18.7 billion, in the largest private real-estate transaction ever and a big bet on the continued explosion of e-commerce.

SoftBank Faces Challenges Raising Latest $100 Billion Fund

SoftBank's bid to raise a second mega fund has met with a chilly reception from some of the world's biggest money managers, signaling that a crucial initiative for the firm faces significant hurdles.

Ex-Wall Street Lawyer Advocates Return of Postal Banking

As a young Wall Street attorney, Mehrsa Baradaran helped large banks turn to the government to survive the financial crisis. A decade later, she is advocating a return of banking through the post office.

Trade Woes Weigh on Citigroup, One of Mexico's Biggest Lenders

Citigroup shares fell after President Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on imports from Mexico, a major market for the bank.

Allianz Snaps up U.K. General Insurers for $1bn

Allianz is set to become the U.K.'s second-largest general insurer after reaching deals to buy a Legal & General unit and take full control of a venture with Liverpool Victoria.

SEC Policy Incentivizing Whistleblowers Weakened by Ruling, Lawyers Say

A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that raised questions about protections for whistleblowers weakens the regulator's policy, according to lawyers who fear tipsters may now be more reluctant to report information to company compliance officers.

Administration Nears Plan to Return Fannie, Freddie to Private Ownership

Trump administration officials are finalizing a plan to put mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on a sounder financial footing, then return them to private-shareholder ownership.

Judge Dismisses VIX Manipulation Litigation Against Cboe

A federal judge dismissed a case against Cboe Global Markets that accused the exchange-operator of benefiting from manipulation of products based on the widely watched Cboe Volatility Index.

JPMorgan Settles Parental-Leave Discrimination Claim

JPMorgan Chase agreed to ensure that its parental-leave policy applies equally to male and female employees, settling a discrimination charge.