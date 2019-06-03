News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Banks to Use Bitcoin-Like Token to Settle Cross-Border Trades

A group of financial firms led by UBS plans to start using a bitcoin-like token to settle cross-border trades, one of the biggest developments yet in the effort to make use of nascent blockchain technology.

Plunging Yields Expose Sorry State of European Banks

After a broad selloff last week, European bank stocks have given up their gains for the year, with valuations of some major banks at multiyear lows.

Low-Inflation Trap That Ensnared Japan and Europe Worries Fed

As the central bank wraps up a yearlong review, the Fed faces questions on how it should handle its 2% inflation target going forward.

Blackstone Strikes $18.7 Billion Deal for U.S. Warehouse Network

Blackstone Group is buying a network of U.S. industrial warehouses from Singapore-based GLP for $18.7 billion, in the largest private real-estate transaction ever and a big bet on the continued explosion of e-commerce.

Goldman Unit to Buy Manager of Optometry Practices

Goldman Sachs's merchant-banking division is buying the company that manages MyEyeDr. optometry practices from investors.

SoftBank Faces Challenges Raising Latest $100 Billion Fund

SoftBank's bid to raise a second mega fund has met a chilly reception from some of the world's biggest money managers, signaling that a crucial initiative for the firm faces significant hurdles.

Ex-Wall Street Lawyer Advocates Return of Postal Banking

As a young Wall Street attorney, Mehrsa Baradaran helped large banks turn to the government to survive the financial crisis. A decade later, she is advocating a return of banking through the post office.

Trade Woes Weigh on Citigroup, One of Mexico's Biggest Lenders

Citigroup shares fell after President Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on imports from Mexico, a major market for the bank.

Allianz Snaps up U.K. General Insurers for $1bn

Allianz is set to become the U.K.'s second-largest general insurer after reaching deals to buy a Legal & General unit and take full control of a venture with Liverpool Victoria.

SEC Policy Incentivizing Whistleblowers Weakened by Ruling, Lawyers Say

A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that raised questions about protections for whistleblowers weakens the regulator's policy, according to lawyers who fear tipsters may now be more reluctant to report information to company compliance officers.