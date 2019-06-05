Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/05/2019 | 12:17am EDT
Star Manager Woodford Halts Fund's Redemptions

U.K. money manager Neil Woodford suspended redemptions from his main fund, drawing fresh attention to the dilemma for investment firms that promise investors they can quickly cash out of funds with hard-to-sell assets. 

 
Senate GOP Raises Concerns Over House's Bipartisan Retirement Bill

The House's overwhelming bipartisan vote for the most significant retirement-policy changes since 2006 doesn't look like enough to move the legislation quickly through the Senate, where Republicans are now eyeing changes. 

 
SoFi Loses Three Top Executives

Three top executives of Social Finance Inc. are leaving the financial-tech startup in the coming weeks, adding to the challenges the company faces as it moves through a tough environment for online lenders. 

 
Deutsche Bank U.S. Operations Chief to Leave Bank

Deutsche Bank AG's chief operating officer for the Americas, Kate Clifford, has quit after a little more than a year in the role, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Standard Chartered Hopes No-Deal Brexit Planning Will Boost Growth

Standard Chartered chose to make its Brexit preparations on the assumption that a no-deal Brexit would happen. 

 
Fed's Evans Doesn't See Case for a Rate Cut Yet

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he doesn't see the need to lower short-term rates, a move that is priced into financial markets. 

 
Broker Rule to Require Bias Disclosures; Effect on Pay Practices Unclear

Investors will soon learn more about conflicts of interest that can bias investment advice under a new SEC regulatory action. Less clear is whether it would disrupt how brokers are paid. 

 
SEC Sues Kik Over $100 Million Token Sale

Canadian social-media company Kik Interactive became the most prominent business targeted by U.S. regulators for illegally raising capital by selling its own cryptocurrency. 

 
Investors Took May Vacation From Stock Funds

Investors dumped stock funds in May at a record clip as trade disputes sent markets tumbling. 

 
Fed's Williams: Effort to Change Wall Street Culture Far From Over

New York Fed leader John Williams said Wall Street has yet to do enough to address bad behavior in its industry.

