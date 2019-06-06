News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

New SEC Rule Heightens Broker Responsibilities to Investors

Stockbrokers will have more responsibility to act in the best interest of investors and tell them about conflicts of interest that can skew advice.

Rahm Emanuel, Ex-Chicago Mayor, Is Going to Wall Street

Former Chicago mayor and longtime Democratic operative Rahm Emanuel is joining Centerview, a boutique investment bank, as a counselor to large firms.

Boaz Weinstein Sues BlackRock Alleging Governance Failings

Hedge fund Saba Capital Management has sued BlackRock, arguing the world's largest asset manager has moved to block outsiders from gaining board seats at three of its funds and effecting change.

Senate Confirms Heath Tarbert as CFTC Chairman

The Senate confirmed Heath Tarbert as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, making him the second Trump-appointed official to lead the top derivatives regulator.

PwC Moves to Overhaul U.K. Audit Business

Professional-services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers on Wednesday announced various measures aimed at overhauling its U.K. audit business, amid growing regulatory concerns about the quality of the country's audit sector.

Permira Nearing Close of $1.7 Billion Growth Fund

The fund represents a new strategy for Permira, which is typically known for its buyout and credit strategies. In December, the new growth fund made its first investment in Minted LLC, an independent design marketing company.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Star Manager Woodford Halts Fund's Redemptions

U.K. money manager Neil Woodford suspended redemptions from his main fund, drawing fresh attention to the dilemma for investment firms that promise investors they can quickly cash out of funds with hard-to-sell assets.

SoFi Loses Three Top Executives

Three top executives of Social Finance Inc. are leaving the financial-tech startup in the coming weeks, adding to the challenges the company faces as it moves through a tough environment for online lenders.

Dallas Fed President Wants to See if Trade Tensions Ease Before Weighing Rate Cut

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he wants to better understand whether an escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and both China and Mexico will be drawn out before deciding whether the central bank should cut interest rates.