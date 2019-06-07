Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/07/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Swiss Re Plans London Listing for Closed-Book Life Unit

Swiss Re subsidiary ReAssure said it's considering a London listing in order to accelerate its acquisition of closed U.K. and European life insurance books. 

 
UBS, Sumitomo to Launch Wealth JV

UBS said it has reached an agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust to launch a wealth management joint venture, in which the Swiss bank will have a 51% stake. 

 
Fed Lifts Requirements on JPMorgan Stemming From 'London Whale' Losses

The Federal Reserve has lifted requirements imposed six years ago on JPMorgan Chase in the aftermath of trading losses that cost the New York bank around $6 billion. 

 
Discover Financial Seeks New Finance Chief to Drive Next Phase of Growth

The successor to CFO Mark Graf, who retires next year, will face the challenge of maintaining the company's growth pace and solid balance sheet while continuing to diversify its revenue streams. 

 
Wells Fargo Names Nico Marais CEO of Wells Fargo Asset Management

The financial-services company said in a release that Mr. Marais most recently was co-CEO of Wells Fargo Asset Management, and previously was president and head of Multi-Asset Solutions. 

 
Discover Financial CFO to Retire in 2020

Discover said R. Mark Graf, who joined the direct banking and payment services company in 2011, will stay in his role until a successor is named. 

 
JPMorgan Scraps New App Service for Young People

JPMorgan Chase is killing an experiment to attract younger customers to a new digital-banking app a year after making it available nationwide. 

 
Fed Begins Debate on Whether to Cut Rate as Soon as June

One month ago, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell played down speculation of an interest-rate cut this summer. Now officials face a darker economic outlook, making such a move possible. 

 
ECB Raises Prospect of Rate Cut, Follows Fed Lead

ECB President Mario Draghi opened the door to interest-rate cuts for the eurozone economy, a significant policy shift that amplifies a global trend toward easier monetary policy to combat weaker growth. 

 
Credit Agricole Sets Out Mid-Term Goals

Credit Agricole said it's targeting net profit of more than EUR5 billion in 2022, as the bank presented its new mid-term plan, which also included measures to simplify the group's capital structure. .

