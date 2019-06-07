Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
ECB's Big Bazooka Is Losing Ammunition as Economy Teeters

The European Central Bank has pushed interest rates into negative territory and bought trillions of euros in bonds to sustain the eurozone's economy. But how much does it have left in the tank? 

 
Deutsche Bank Credit Rating Downgraded by Fitch

Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded Deutsche Bank AG's long-term debt rating, citing the German lender's low profitability and doubts about its business model. 

 
Swiss Re Plans London Listing for Closed-Book Life Unit

Swiss Re subsidiary ReAssure said it's considering a London listing in order to accelerate its acquisition of closed U.K. and European life insurance books. 

 
UBS, Sumitomo to Launch Wealth JV

UBS said it has reached an agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust to launch a wealth management joint venture, in which the Swiss bank will have a 51% stake. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Fed Lifts Requirements on JPMorgan Stemming From 'London Whale' Losses

The Federal Reserve has lifted requirements imposed six years ago on JPMorgan Chase in the aftermath of trading losses that cost the New York bank around $6 billion. 

 
Discover Financial Seeks New Finance Chief to Drive Next Phase of Growth

The successor to CFO Mark Graf, who retires next year, will face the challenge of maintaining the company's growth pace and solid balance sheet while continuing to diversify its revenue streams. 

 
Wells Fargo Names Nico Marais CEO of Wells Fargo Asset Management

The financial-services company said in a release that Mr. Marais most recently was co-CEO of Wells Fargo Asset Management, and previously was president and head of Multi-Asset Solutions. 

 
Discover Financial CFO to Retire in 2020

Discover said R. Mark Graf, who joined the direct banking and payment services company in 2011, will stay in his role until a successor is named. 

 
JPMorgan Scraps New App Service for Young People

JPMorgan Chase is killing an experiment to attract younger customers to a new digital-banking app a year after making it available nationwide.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:45pDollar Weakens in Wake of Jobs Report
DJ
04:43pST CHARLES COUNTY MO : Explore Lakes in St. Charles County Parks by Learning ‘Sup' June 21 At Broemmelsiek Park
PU
04:43pST CHARLES COUNTY MO : 06.07.19 Explore Lakes in St. Charles County Parks by Learning ‘Sup' June 21 At Broemmelsiek Park
PU
04:38pCITY OF SASKATOON : Weekend Road Report, June 8-9, 2019
PU
04:35pWall St. rallies on hopes of U.S. rate cut, trade progress
RE
04:29pIndustrials Up on Rate, Mexico-Talks Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:28pPresident Spoke With Fed Chairman Amid Public Campaign for Lower Rates
DJ
04:27pMaterials Up as Fed Seen Cutting Rates -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:24pEnergy Up With Oil Futures -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi hires Hudson from Novartis as CEO
2BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
3As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Future Dims for Fiat Chrysler, Renault Fiat Chrysler, Renault Are Weakened -- WSJ
5AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About