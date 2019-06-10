Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/10/2019
Bad News on Trade Is Good News for Banks

Banks' revenues from financing cross-border commerce are in the best shape in years, despite President Trump's threats of Mexican tariffs, stalled progress on a U.S.-China accord and the U.K.'s impending Brexit. 

 
Crypto Startups Are Raising Money Again, With a Twist

The market for initial coin offerings is mostly dead. Instead, entrepreneurs are flocking to a new way to raise money with digital tokens. 

 
ECB's Big Bazooka Is Losing Ammunition as Economy Teeters

The European Central Bank has pushed interest rates into negative territory and bought trillions of euros in bonds to sustain the eurozone's economy. But how much does it have left in the tank? 

 
Deutsche Bank Credit Rating Downgraded by Fitch

Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded Deutsche Bank AG's long-term debt rating, citing the German lender's low profitability and doubts about its business model. 

 
Swiss Re Plans London Listing for Closed-Book Life Unit

Swiss Re subsidiary ReAssure said it's considering a London listing in order to accelerate its acquisition of closed U.K. and European life insurance books. 

 
UBS, Sumitomo to Launch Wealth JV

UBS said it has reached an agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust to launch a wealth management joint venture, in which the Swiss bank will have a 51% stake. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Fed Lifts Requirements on JPMorgan Stemming From 'London Whale' Losses

The Federal Reserve has lifted requirements imposed six years ago on JPMorgan Chase in the aftermath of trading losses that cost the New York bank around $6 billion. 

 
Discover Financial Seeks New Finance Chief to Drive Next Phase of Growth

The successor to CFO Mark Graf, who retires next year, will face the challenge of maintaining the company's growth pace and solid balance sheet while continuing to diversify its revenue streams. 

 
Wells Fargo Names Nico Marais CEO of Wells Fargo Asset Management

The financial-services company said in a release that Mr. Marais most recently was co-CEO of Wells Fargo Asset Management, and previously was president and head of Multi-Asset Solutions.

