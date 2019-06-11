News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Tax Prep Giant H&R Block Rides the Wave

Shares of preparation company H&R Block jumped, on course to notch one of its biggest one-day gains of the year.

Wells Fargo's Top CEO Candidates Take Pass on Post

Wells Fargo is having trouble getting top bankers interested in its open CEO job. Two top candidates have said they aren't interested.

Trump Blasts Fed Policies, Euro's Value to the Dollar

President Trump renewed his criticism of the Federal Reserve, saying that the Fed has raised rates too high and that its policy of shrinking its bond portfolio is "ridiculous."

JPMorgan Years Away From Seeing Quantum-Computing Dividends

The bank sees potential in using quantum computing as a way to significantly speed up financial calculations, but it is still years away from deploying the technology.

China to Support Local Government Special Bond Issuances

Chinese authorities vowed to support special-purpose bond issuances from local governments after Beijing gave a nod to expand local borrowings to help spur economic growth.

China to Issue Central Bank Bills in Hong Kong Late June: PBOC

The People's Bank of China said Tuesday it will issue central bank bills in Hong Kong for a second straight month, utilizing a tool that analysts say helps stabilize the yuan's exchange rate in the offshore market.

Ukraine Plans Euro-Denominated Bond Issue This Week

Ukraine is preparing to issue its first international bond under the administration of President Volodymyr Zelensky, a former comedian who was elected in April amid widespread discontent about corruption in the country, people familiar with the deal said.

Why Stablecoins Stand Out in the Cryptocurrency World

They aren't as volatile as bitcoin and other crypto assets. But they aren't mainstream yet.

'Not My People'-Trump Hectoring of Fed Chairman Complicates Rate Calls

Repeated criticisms from the president are part of the context in which Jerome Powell must decide whether threats to the economy, including from trade fights, dictate an interest-rate cut soon.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services