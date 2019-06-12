News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Deutsche Bank Warns Clients They Could Be Cut Off in Compliance Effort

Deutsche Bank has given around 1,000 investment-banking clients a month or less to hand over company-ownership information and other documentation in the bank's protracted effort to close compliance gaps.

China Brokerage's $2 Billion Offering Kick-Starts London Stock Link

Chinese brokerage Huatai Securities plans to raise as much as $2 billion selling London-listed share-backed instruments this week, reviving the postponed Shanghai-London Stock Connect program.

Ex-Goldman Banker Sentenced for Insider Trading

A former Goldman Sachs Group investment banker who traded on confidential information regarding prospective deals has been sentenced to three months in prison and ordered to pay back $130,000 in illegal gains.

Tax Prep Giant H&R Block Rides the Wave

Shares of preparation company H&R Block jumped, on course to notch one of its biggest one-day gains of the year.

Wells Fargo's Top CEO Candidates Take Pass on Post

Wells Fargo is having trouble getting top bankers interested in its open CEO job. Two top candidates have said they aren't interested.

Trump Blasts Fed Policies, Euro's Value to the Dollar

President Trump renewed his criticism of the Federal Reserve, saying that the Fed has raised rates too high and that its policy of shrinking its bond portfolio is "ridiculous."

JPMorgan Years Away From Seeing Quantum-Computing Dividends

The bank sees potential in using quantum computing as a way to significantly speed up financial calculations, but it is still years away from deploying the technology.

China to Support Local Government Special Bond Issuances

Chinese authorities vowed to support special-purpose bond issuances from local governments after Beijing gave a nod to expand local borrowings to help spur economic growth.

China to Issue Central Bank Bills in Hong Kong Late June: PBOC

The People's Bank of China said Tuesday it will issue central bank bills in Hong Kong for a second straight month, utilizing a tool that analysts say helps stabilize the yuan's exchange rate in the offshore market.