Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Deutsche Bank Warns Clients They Could Be Cut Off in Compliance Effort

Deutsche Bank has given around 1,000 investment-banking clients a month or less to hand over company-ownership information and other documentation in the bank's protracted effort to close compliance gaps. 

 
China Brokerage's $2 Billion Offering Kick-Starts London Stock Link

Chinese brokerage Huatai Securities plans to raise as much as $2 billion selling London-listed share-backed instruments this week, reviving the postponed Shanghai-London Stock Connect program. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Ex-Goldman Banker Sentenced for Insider Trading

A former Goldman Sachs Group investment banker who traded on confidential information regarding prospective deals has been sentenced to three months in prison and ordered to pay back $130,000 in illegal gains. 

 
Tax Prep Giant H&R Block Rides the Wave

Shares of preparation company H&R Block jumped, on course to notch one of its biggest one-day gains of the year. 

 
Wells Fargo's Top CEO Candidates Take Pass on Post

Wells Fargo is having trouble getting top bankers interested in its open CEO job. Two top candidates have said they aren't interested. 

 
Trump Blasts Fed Policies, Euro's Value to the Dollar

President Trump renewed his criticism of the Federal Reserve, saying that the Fed has raised rates too high and that its policy of shrinking its bond portfolio is "ridiculous." 

 
JPMorgan Years Away From Seeing Quantum-Computing Dividends

The bank sees potential in using quantum computing as a way to significantly speed up financial calculations, but it is still years away from deploying the technology. 

 
China to Support Local Government Special Bond Issuances

Chinese authorities vowed to support special-purpose bond issuances from local governments after Beijing gave a nod to expand local borrowings to help spur economic growth. 

 
China to Issue Central Bank Bills in Hong Kong Late June: PBOC

The People's Bank of China said Tuesday it will issue central bank bills in Hong Kong for a second straight month, utilizing a tool that analysts say helps stabilize the yuan's exchange rate in the offshore market.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:44aEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Opening remarks by Vice-President Dombrovskis on deepening Europe's Economic and Monetary Union
PU
07:44aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF MAURITIUS : Intergenerational Programme to raise awareness on elder abuse
PU
07:43aTSX futures dragged down by plunging oil prices
RE
07:29aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Press Release on Interest Rates (2019-23)
PU
07:28aNigeria's economy is expected to grow 2.7% this year, President Buhari says
RE
07:27aShares snap seven-day hot streak; U.S. inflation next hurdle
RE
07:24aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Zimbabwe's National Consultative Forum on the African continental free trade area slated for 19 June
PU
07:23aChina says it will further simplify customs clearance procedures
RE
07:21aMalaysia Kimanis crude exports seen returning to 10 cargoes in August
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, sh..
4Oil falls over 2% on weaker demand growth, gain in U.S. crude stocks
5DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : DASSAULT SYSTEMES : targets life sciences with $5.8 billion Medidata deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About