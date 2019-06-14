News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

KPMG to Pay as Much as $50 Million to Settle SEC Probe

KPMG is preparing to pay as much as $50 million to settle civil claims related to the conduct of former partners who learned which of their audits would be subject to surprise regulatory examinations.

Facebook's New Cryptocurrency, Libra, Gets Big Backers

Facebook has signed up more than a dozen companies including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal and Uber to back the new cryptocurrency that the social-media giant plans to unveil next week.

New Fund for Southeast Asia Tech Hits First Close

A new Southeast Asia-focused private-equity firm launched by a group of seasoned technology executives has hit the first close of its debut fund, the latest sign of investors' growing enthusiasm for startups in the populous region.

Abraaj Founder Accused of Misappropriating More Than $250 Million as Probe Widens

U.S. prosecutors accused Abraaj Group founder Arif Naqvi of misappropriating more than $250 million in a widening investigation into the world's biggest failed private-equity firm.

Former Fidelity Manager, Accused of Harassment in 2017, Plots a Comeback

One of Fidelity Investments' star stock pickers left the firm in 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment. Nearly two years later, he's attempting a comeback.

BlackRock Splits Leadership Roles at European Stock-Picking Unit

BlackRock is installing a new boss at its European stock-picking arm as the Wall Street behemoth looks to boost returns and assets in that part of its business.

Global Infrastructure Partners Eyes Final Close of Fund IV in Third Quarter

Global Infrastructure Partners, one of the largest infrastructure-focused private-equity firms, is in the home stretch of fundraising for its newest investment vehicle.

Credit Agricole Adopts Sweeping Climate Change Policy

Credit Agricole has adopted a sweeping climate change policy aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement across its loan, investment and asset portfolios to make green finance a driver of growth for the French financier.

Regulator Fines PwC for Audit Shortfalls Related to British Service Provider

A U.K. regulator fined and reprimanded PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and two of its partners for shortfalls in its audits of a British service provider, following increased scrutiny over the practices of the country's biggest audit firms.

Swiss Central Bank Holds Negative Rates Steady, Signals Future Cuts Possible

The Swiss National Bank held its deposit rate at minus 0.75%, as expected, and signaled it could reduce the rate further as it confronts challenges presented by expectations for easier monetary policy elsewhere.