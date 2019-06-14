News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Swiss Re's ReAssure Confirms London Listing Plans

Swiss Re subsidiary ReAssure confirmed it intends to list on the main market of the London Stock Exchange next month.

UBS Economist Put on Leave After 'Chinese Pig' Comment

A comment from a London-based economist at UBS Group has sparked furor among Chinese securities professionals-even after he apologized.

The Market's Inflation Expectations Aren't Making Sense

Inflation expectations implied by the price of financial assets are a key guide for central bankers and investors alike. Seeing how they have behaved of late, their credibility should be questioned.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

KPMG to Pay as Much as $50 Million to Settle SEC Probe

KPMG is preparing to pay as much as $50 million to settle civil claims related to the conduct of former partners who learned which of their audits would be subject to surprise regulatory examinations.

Facebook's New Cryptocurrency, Libra, Gets Big Backers

Facebook has signed up more than a dozen companies including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal and Uber to back the cryptocurrency it plans to unveil next week.

Abraaj Founder Accused of Misappropriating More Than $250 Million as Probe Widens

U.S. prosecutors accused Abraaj Group founder Arif Naqvi of misappropriating more than $250 million in a widening investigation into the world's biggest failed private-equity firm.

Former Fidelity Manager, Accused of Harassment in 2017, Plots a Comeback

One of Fidelity Investments' star stock pickers left the firm in 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment. Nearly two years later, he's attempting a comeback.

BlackRock Splits Leadership Roles at European Stock-Picking Unit

BlackRock is installing a new boss at its European stock-picking arm as the Wall Street behemoth looks to boost returns and assets in that part of its business.

Global Infrastructure Partners Eyes Final Close of Fund IV in Third Quarter

Global Infrastructure Partners, one of the largest infrastructure-focused private-equity firms, is in the home stretch of fundraising for its newest investment vehicle.