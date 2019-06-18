News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

McKinsey Says Disclosure Payout Could Benefit Its Employees

Some of the $15 million McKinsey is paying to resolve allegations of inadequate conflict-of-interest disclosures in large corporate bankruptcies could end up in the pockets of the firm's own employees because of its extensive investment holdings.

Deutsche Bank Senior European Equities Banker Edward Sankey to Leave

Senior Deutsche Bank AG European equities banker Edward Sankey is leaving the bank after almost 15 years, according to people close to the lender.

Major Banks to Weigh Environmental Impact in New Shipping Loans

Eleven banks, including Citibank, France's Société Générale and Norway's DNB, say they will take climate considerations into account when extending new shipping loans.

Blank-Check Boom Hits Snag

The Securities and Exchange Commission is cooling off the race to bring more blank-check companies to U.S. investors, after a string of controversial episodes involving such firms.

KPMG Agrees to Pay $50 Million Penalty Tied to Misconduct Allegations

KPMG agreed to pay $50 million to settle allegations that former employees got an unlawful sneak peek at regulators' plans to inspect its work and auditors at the firm cheated on internal training exams.

San Francisco Fed Wants to Reward Banks for Climate-Change Loans

The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco says banks can get extra credit for making loans that help communities adapt to climate change and prepare for future natural disasters.

Loan Market Splits Between 'Haves and Have-Nots'

Some lower-rated businesses are being forced to pay up to complete new debt offerings even as others attract robust demand for their bonds and loans, a sign the debt market is bifurcating at a time of increased uncertainty about the economic outlook.

Morgan Stanley Launches New Impact-Investing Portfolio Suite

Morgan Stanley has bolstered its impact-investing offering with six new portfolios to meet heightened demand for sustainable investing.

Fed Faces Unfamiliar Dilemma With Rate Projections

The Federal Reserve's so-called dot plot hasn't existed during a period when markets expected the central bank's next move would be to cut rates, and not to raise them.

Chinese Regulators Try to Calm Fears of a Funding Squeeze

Chinese regulators made fresh attempts to calm frayed nerves in the country's financial sector, as bank liquidity remained tight by some measures three weeks after authorities took over a struggling city lender.