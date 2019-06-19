News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Trump Suggests He Could Consider Demoting Fed Chairman

President Trump ratcheted up pressure on the Federal Reserve ahead of a major interest-rate decision, suggesting he could consider demoting Chairman Jerome Powell depending on the outcome.

Venture Backers of Libra Look Beyond Its Facebook Ties

Some of the venture capitalists backing Facebook's new cryptocurrency project are among the biggest critics of Big Tech. They are betting that Facebook's influence over Libra would decrease over time and that the technology would unlock new opportunities for startup businesses.

U.K. Commission Recommends Changes to Suspicious-Activity Reporting

The Law Commission, which advises British policy makers on legal reforms, said Tuesday that regulators should provide additional guidance to banks and other businesses on when to report suspected money-laundering activity.

House Deal Would Keep ExIm Bank Functioning Through 2026

A House agreement would give new life and political stability to an embattled agency that smooths export deals between U.S. manufacturers and overseas buyers.

Blackstone's Schwarzman Gives Oxford Record Gift of $188 Million

Stephen Schwarzman, the billionaire co-founder of the Blackstone Group, is giving GBP150 million ($188 million) to the University of Oxford to create a center for the humanities, which he hopes will help steer the ethical adoption of artificial intelligence.

Investors Bet That Visa, Mastercard Can Stand Up to Libra

Investors are betting that Facebook's efforts to create a blockchain-based payments system won't threaten credit-card companies' winning streak-at least for now.

Deutsche Bank Senior U.S. Bankers Poised to Leave

Two of Deutsche Bank's top New York deal makers are poised to leave the embattled lender ahead of impending deep cuts to its Wall Street investment bank.

Government Bonds Rally as ECB Signals Easing Soon

Government-bond yields around the world fell to fresh lows for the year after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank could soon add stimulus to support the region's economy.

Odebrecht Bankruptcy to Hurt Brazilian State-Owned Banks

Brazil's huge state-controlled banks are bracing for heavy losses after the construction conglomerate Odebrecht filed Monday night for one of Latin America's largest-ever bankruptcies.

The Downsides of Central Bank Mission Creep

Many central banks argue that they have a mandate to act on the impact from climate change. This sort of mission creep might only serve to enmesh central banks more in politics-and make them less reliable for investors.