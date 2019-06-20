News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Holds Rates Steady, Hints at Cuts if Outlook Doesn't Improve

Federal Reserve officials held interest rates steady, but strongly suggested they would cut them in the months ahead if an economic outlook clouded by uncertainty over trade policy didn't improve.

Bank of Japan Runs Short of Options to Combat Threats to Growth

In a week when major central banks were busy dropping hints of additional easing, the Bank of Japan's governor offered little new ammunition, showing how the pioneer in loosening is running out of workable ideas.

Fed, Congress Promise Scrutiny of Facebook Cryptocurrency

The social network began to learn how Washington will check its push into digital currencies, with leaders of the Federal Reserve and an influential Senate committee saying they will scrutinize its rollout.

The IPO Shortcut: A Direct Listing

How companies like Slack and Spotify can go public without a traditional IPO.

Executive Turnover Clouds Deutsche Bank's Wall Street Future

Executive turnover and banker defections are complicating Deutsche Bank's efforts to stabilize its Wall Street presence.

Ares Raises $1 Billion and Counting for Special Opportunities Fund

Ares Management has raised more than $1 billion for a special opportunities fund with a goal of raising $2 billion, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Cryptocurrency Startups Are in Regulatory Limbo

Dozens of startups looking to make the leap from unregulated cryptocurrency dealer to licensed brokerage are waiting for a decision from regulators.

Ditech Finds Two Buyers For Its Mortgage Servicing and Originations Business

The mortgage-servicing company, which filed for bankruptcy in February, said Tuesday it reached two separate deals with buyers for its forward and reverse mortgage servicing and originations businesses.

Trump Suggests He Could Consider Demoting Fed Chairman

President Trump ratcheted up pressure on the Federal Reserve ahead of a major interest-rate decision, suggesting he could consider demoting Chairman Jerome Powell depending on the outcome.

A New Source of Stress for Banks

This year's bank stress tests won't be that difficult. Future years are another story.