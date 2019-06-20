News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Big Banks Face Less Stress in This Year's Fed Tests

Banks could have an easier time with their annual stress tests. Here's what to look for in the results being released Friday and next Thursday.

Shares of French Bank Natixis Fall on Fund-Liquidity Concerns

The lender's stock fell 12% after research firm Morningstar Inc. suspended its rating on a fund run by the bank's H2O Asset Management arm.

UBS 'Chinese Pig' Apology Doesn't Fly

A week after a UBS economist's offhand comment about pigs in China morphed into an online scandal, the bank is still feeling the pain in one of its most important markets.

Bank of Japan Runs Short of Options to Combat Threats to Growth

In a week when major central banks were busy dropping hints of additional easing, the Bank of Japan's governor offered little new ammunition, showing how the pioneer in loosening is running out of workable ideas.

BOE Warns on Global Economic Outlook

The Bank of England left its benchmark interest rate unchanged as it cautioned of rising trade tensions darkening the outlook for the global economy.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Fed Holds Rates Steady, Hints at Cuts if Outlook Doesn't Improve

Federal Reserve officials held interest rates steady, but strongly suggested they would cut them in the months ahead if an economic outlook clouded by uncertainty over trade policy didn't improve.

Fed, Congress Promise Scrutiny of Facebook Cryptocurrency

The social network began to learn how Washington will check its push into digital currencies, with leaders of the Federal Reserve and an influential Senate committee saying they will scrutinize its rollout.

The IPO Shortcut: A Direct Listing

How companies like Slack and Spotify can go public without a traditional IPO.

Executive Turnover Clouds Deutsche Bank's Wall Street Future

Executive turnover and banker defections are complicating Deutsche Bank's efforts to stabilize its Wall Street presence.