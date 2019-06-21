Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Trump on Fed Decision: 'You Can't Win 'Em All'

President Trump said he wished the Federal Reserve had cut interest rates at its two-day meeting this week, but added he was encouraged the central bankers seemed ready to deliver rate reductions at coming meetings. 

 
Quadriga Founder Spent Client Money, Bankruptcy Monitor Says

The court-appointed monitor for bankrupt QuadrigaCX said the Canadian cryptocurrency exchange's late founder took most of the money entrusted to him by clients and spent much of it on himself and his wife. 

 
Big Banks Face Less Stress in This Year's Fed Tests

Banks could have an easier time with their annual stress tests. Here's what to look for in the results being released Friday and next Thursday. 

 
Facebook's Libra Needs Scrutiny, BOE's Carney Says

Facebook's Libra project should be carefully vetted by regulators, Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney is expected to say Thursday, offering an early insight into how the U.K. central bank will approach the new cryptocurrency. 

 
PayPal's Operating Chief to Leave Company

PayPal said Bill Ready, one of its top executives, would step down from the financial-technology company at the end of the year. 

 
Shares of French Bank Natixis Fall on Fund-Liquidity Concerns

The lender's stock fell 12% after research firm Morningstar Inc. suspended its rating on a fund run by the bank's H2O Asset Management arm. 

 
UBS 'Chinese Pig' Apology Doesn't Fly

A week after a UBS economist's offhand comment about pigs in China morphed into an online scandal, the bank is still feeling the pain in one of its most important markets. 

 
Bank of Japan Runs Short of Options to Combat Threats to Growth

In a week when major central banks were busy dropping hints of additional easing, the Bank of Japan's governor offered little new ammunition, showing how the pioneer in loosening is running out of workable ideas. 

 
BOE Warns on Global Economic Outlook

The Bank of England left its benchmark interest rate unchanged as it cautioned of rising trade tensions darkening the outlook for the global economy. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40aNorth Korea has more than sanctions to overcome for foreign investment
RE
01:40aNBA NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : In action-packed Draft, Hawks and Grizzlies add to promising cores
PU
01:39aChina-owned SEZ in Cambodia denies transhipping to evade U.S. tariffs
RE
01:33aAsian stocks slip amid persisting trade angst, political tensions
RE
01:33aDollar on course for weekly loss as Fed joins rate cut camp
RE
01:31aAsian stocks slip amid persisting trade angst, political tensions
RE
01:22aUK must be clear what a no-deal Brexit would mean - Carney
RE
01:19aMalaysia aims to recover about $5 billion in 1MDB-linked assets
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
2Oil prices dip, still set for weekly gains amid Mideast tensions, rate cut hopes
3DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LTD. : UK'S DOMINO'S EYES EUROPE CHIEF OF AUSSIE DOMINO'S AS NEXT CEO: Sky News
4AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ and Brotherhood of St Laurence ..
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan grants Renault execs boardroom seats, ending dispute
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About