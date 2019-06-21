Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/21/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Former UBS Banker in China Convicted in Cross-Border Insider Trading Case

A former banker from UBS's Shanghai office was sentenced to nine years in prison in a case involving leaks about a $6.3 billion takeover by Cosco Shipping Holdings. 

 
Trump on Fed Decision: 'You Can't Win 'Em All'

President Trump said he wished the Federal Reserve had cut interest rates at its two-day meeting this week, but added he was encouraged the central bankers seemed ready to deliver rate reductions at coming meetings. 

 
Fed's Rosengren Says Japan's Banks Face Challenges

The Boston Fed president says a shrinking population, aging demographics and low interest rates provide little room for profitability. 

 
Quadriga Founder Spent Client Money, Bankruptcy Monitor Says

The court-appointed monitor for bankrupt QuadrigaCX said the Canadian cryptocurrency exchange's late founder took most of the money entrusted to him by clients and spent much of it on himself and his wife. 

 
Big Banks Face Less Stress in This Year's Fed Tests

Banks could have an easier time with their annual stress tests. Here's what to look for in the results being released Friday and next Thursday. 

 
Facebook's Libra Needs Scrutiny, BOE's Carney Says

Facebook's Libra project should be carefully vetted by regulators, Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney is expected to say Thursday, offering an early insight into how the U.K. central bank will approach the new cryptocurrency. 

 
PayPal's Operating Chief to Leave Company

PayPal said Bill Ready, one of its top executives, would step down from the financial-technology company at the end of the year. 

 
Shares of French Bank Natixis Fall on Fund-Liquidity Concerns

The lender's stock fell 12% after research firm Morningstar Inc. suspended its rating on a fund run by the bank's H2O Asset Management arm. 

 
UBS 'Chinese Pig' Apology Doesn't Fly

A week after a UBS economist's offhand comment about pigs in China morphed into an online scandal, the bank is still feeling the pain in one of its most important markets. 

 
Bank of Japan Runs Short of Options to Combat Threats to Growth

In a week when major central banks were busy dropping hints of additional easing, the Bank of Japan's governor offered little new ammunition, showing how the pioneer in loosening is running out of workable ideas.

