News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Citigroup Beefs Up Investment Banking Ranks

Seeking to bolster its investment banking business, Citi has poached several key bankers from rivals Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Barclays.

Why the World's Biggest Property Company Is Bailing Out a Bank

China Evergrande Group has paid nearly a 40% premium to raise its stake in undercapitalized Chinese bank Shengjing.

Two Fed Doves Make Case for Central Bank Rate Cuts

Two Federal Reserve officials said they believed the central bank should have lowered and not held steady its short-term rate target this week to help address persistently weak inflation pressures and rising economic risks.

Former UBS Banker in China Convicted in Cross-Border Insider Trading Case

A former banker from UBS's Shanghai office was sentenced to nine years in prison in a case involving leaks about a $6.3 billion takeover by Cosco Shipping Holdings.

Fed's Rosengren Says Japan's Banks Face Challenges

The Boston Fed president says a shrinking population, aging demographics and low interest rates provide little room for profitability.

Quadriga Founder Spent Client Money, Monitor Says

The court-appointed monitor for bankrupt QuadrigaCX said the Canadian cryptocurrency exchange's late founder took most of the money entrusted to him by clients and spent much of it on himself and his wife.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Trump on Fed Decision: 'You Can't Win 'Em All'

President Trump said he wished the Federal Reserve had cut interest rates at its two-day meeting this week, but added he was encouraged the central bankers seemed ready to deliver rate reductions at coming meetings.

Big Banks Face Less Stress in This Year's Fed Tests

Banks could have an easier time with their annual stress tests. Here's what to look for in the results being released Friday and next Thursday.

Facebook's Libra Needs Scrutiny, BOE's Carney Says

Facebook's Libra project should be carefully vetted by regulators, Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney is expected to say Thursday, offering an early insight into how the U.K. central bank will approach the new cryptocurrency.