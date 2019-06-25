Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/25/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Blackstone-Inspired Defaults Under U.S., U.K. Spotlight

U.S. and U.K. regulators said they would jointly work to address financial engineering in the derivatives market that may push healthy companies to default on debt, echoing worries about potential gamesmanship involving credit-default swaps. 

 
Stock Exchanges Accuse Government of Ethics Lapse in Market-Data Fight

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq accused a senior regulator who supervises them of having ethical conflicts, raising the ante in a battle with Washington over how the companies sell market data. 

 
Fed Chairman Powell to Testify Before House Committee on July 10

He will testify before Senate Banking Committee the following day. 

 
CVC Bucks Fundraising Slowdown With $1.4 Billion Stressed Debt Fund

CVC Credit Partners has raised a $1.4 billion fund to invest in stressed and distressed corporate debt, nearly doubling the size of the firm's last vehicle focusing on the same strategy, in the midst of a slow capital-raising season for distressed debt and special situations funds. 

 
Investors Play Offense With Defense-Focused Stocks

The U.S. may have held off on an airstrike against Iran in favor of sanctions, but U.S. stock investors are decidedly choosing aerospace and defense. 

 
Trump Says Federal Reserve 'Doesn't Know What It Is Doing'

President Trump compared the Federal Reserve to "a stubborn child" in a pair of tweets on Monday, after the bank opted not to cut interest rates during its two-day meeting last week. 

 
Treasury Watchdog to Review Harriet Tubman $20 Bill Delay

The Treasury Department's internal watchdog has agreed to look into the agency's plan to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, which Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last month wouldn't be completed during his tenure. 

 
Mortgage Bond That Vanished Is Back

A unit of private-equity firm Cerberus has issued debt secured by home-equity lines of credit. The securities received a triple-A rating from four agencies. 

 
Argentine Banks Stumble in Adoption of New Accounting Standard

New accounting requirements aimed at establishing a common set of standards around the world hit Argentine banks in the middle of a recession and runaway inflation. 

 
Danske Bank Fires Banking Chief

Danske Bank dismissed executive board member and boss of Danish banking Jesper Nielsen for his part in the mismanagement of a financial product that overcharged its customers.

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Dollar slips on Fed prospects; safe-haven Swiss franc, gold shine
RE
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Oil prices drop amid demand worries, but U.S.-Iran tensions support
RE
Stocks suffer trade jitters, dollar braced for more Fed talk
RE
Dollar slips on Fed prospects; safe-haven Swiss franc, gold shine
RE
SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most edge lower ahead of Trump-Xi G20 meeting
RE
Hackers hit global telcos in espionage campaign - cyber research firm
RE
SEVERE LABOUR EXPLOITATION OF MIGRANT WORKERS : FRA report calls for 'zero tolerance' of severe labour exploitation
PU
