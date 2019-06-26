Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/26/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Fed's Barkin Takes Wait-and-See Approach to Rate Setting

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said he doesn't know whether a rate cut would be needed this year, as officials grapple with mixed economic data and uncertainty over U.S. trade policies. 

 
Chinese Banks Ramped up Lending to Small Firms Despite Higher Risks

Chinese banks have ramped up lending to small companies following Beijing's pledge to help cash-strapped business in a bid to stabilize growth and employment. 

 
Push to Overhaul Fannie, Freddie Nudges Up Mortgage Costs

Investor anxiety about a Trump administration push to overhaul housing finance is showing up in prices in the market for mortgage-backed securities. 

 
Deutsche Bank's Equities Chief Expected to Leave

Deutsche Bank's global head of equities is expected to leave the bank, the latest move in a planned downsizing of the German lender's investment bank. 

 
Ex-UBS Compliance Officer and Day Trader Found Guilty of Insider Trading

A U.K. jury convicted a former UBS compliance officer and a wealthy trader of insider trading. 

 
Arlington Capital Banks $1.7 Billion for Newest Midmarket Fund

Arlington Capital Partners V LP is more than double the $700 million that the Maryland-based firm raised for its fourth flagship fund in 2016. 

 
Powell Says Fed Won't Bend to Political Pressure

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushed back against President Trump's demands for lower interest rates-citing the central bank's independence-while explaining why it might nevertheless cut interest rates soon. 

 
Nestlé, Novartis Among Companies at Risk of London Trading Ban

Switzerland and the EU are at loggerheads over an overhaul of the complex ties that have guided the relationship for decades. The ability of some investors to trade blue-chip Swiss companies could be affected by the spat. 

 
The Loan That Fueled a Star Investor's Risky 'Illiquid' Bets

U.S. financial giant Northern Trust could be on the hook for losses related to the unraveling of a star U.K. fund manager, in a case drawing attention to the dangers of hard-to-sell assets in retail investment products. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

he latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

