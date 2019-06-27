Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/27/2019 | 12:16am EDT
H.I.G. Says Trade-Secret Theft Claim Is 'Farcical'

H.I.G. Capital struck back against a translation-services company's lawsuit claiming that the firm stole its trade secrets, saying the complaint is the work of a serial litigator trying to punish a competitor. 

 
Clearlake Closes New Opportunities Fund at $1.4 Billion

Clearlake Capital Group has closed its second special situations and distressed debt fund with $1.4 billion in commitments, 40% more than its $1 billion target. 

 
Backer of Well-Known Hedge Funds Shuts Down

Boston-based Adamas Partners, a $1.7 billion investment firm that invested in hedge funds including Baupost Group and Farallon Capital Management, is closing its doors. 

 
Trump Slams Fed's Powell, Saying 'We Should Have Draghi Instead'

President Trump criticized the Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell, comparing him unfavorably with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and saying that the U.S. is no longer on a level playing field. 

 
Giant Investors Are Coming After One of Wall Street's Cash Cows

Wall Street's role as matchmaker between big money managers and corporate executives is under threat as several large investing firms are banding together to directly organize meetings with company executives, no banks needed. 

 
Facebook's Libra Could Give Dollar, Banks Some Welcome Competition

Facebook's new digital currency has the potential to become a true alternative to national currencies by creating a de facto central bank, which other fin-tech startups and cryptocurrencies have failed to do. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Japan's Banks Squeezed by Zero-Yield Experiment

A few years after the Bank of Japan fixed the yield of the 10-year government bond to around zero to encourage economic investment, market demand has pushed yields well below the zero target, further squeezing bank profits. 

 
Key Chinese Lending Rate Hits Lowest Since 2009

Short-term borrowing costs between Chinese banks dropped to their lowest levels in a decade, as regulators sought to reassure markets that were spooked by the government takeover of a troubled bank last month. 

 
Merrill Lynch Commodities to Pay $25 Million to Resolve Government Investigation

The Justice Department said between 2008 and 2014 some Merrill Lynch precious metals traders placed fraudulent orders to "manipulate the market by creating the false impression of increased supply or demand." The traders then sold futures contracts to other market participants "at quantities, prices and times that they otherwise likely would not have done so," the department said.

