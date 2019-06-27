News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

ILPA Lays Out Guidelines for Firm Best Practices

A major private-equity trade group has given investors new guidelines on how to make sure their interests are protected in negotiations with investment firms.

Sapphire Reserve Strains JPMorgan's Ties With United Airlines

JPMorgan's Sapphire Reserve has been a hit with frequent travelers and big spenders since its launch nearly three years ago. That is a problem for United Continental Holdings, which wants those same customers to sign up for and spend on the airline's credit cards.

Oxford University Signs $5 Billion Deal With Investor

The University of Oxford signed a deal with U.K. insurer and asset manager Legal & General to provide $5 billion in funding over 10 years to build graduate student housing, subsidized accommodation for university staff and income-generating science parks.

Bond Fight Pits Main Street Against Wall Street

A rebellion is brewing in the $9 trillion corporate-bond market, as an unlikely alliance of municipal treasurers, algorithmic-trading specialists and individual investors fight a Securities and Exchange Commission proposal they say would unfairly benefit firms that have long dominated the bond world.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Backer of Well-Known Hedge Funds Shuts Down

Boston-based Adamas Partners, a $1.7 billion investment firm that invested in hedge funds including Baupost Group and Farallon Capital Management, is closing its doors.

Trump Slams Fed's Powell, Saying 'We Should Have Draghi Instead'

President Trump criticized the Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell, comparing him unfavorably with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and saying that the U.S. is no longer on a level playing field.

Giant Investors Are Coming After One of Wall Street's Cash Cows

Wall Street's role as matchmaker between big money managers and corporate executives is under threat as several large investing firms are banding together to directly organize meetings with company executives, no banks needed.

Facebook's Libra Could Give Dollar, Banks Some Welcome Competition

Facebook's new digital currency has the potential to become a true alternative to national currencies by creating a de facto central bank, which other fin-tech startups and cryptocurrencies have failed to do.

Japan's Banks Squeezed by Zero-Yield Experiment

A few years after the Bank of Japan fixed the yield of the 10-year government bond to around zero to encourage economic investment, market demand has pushed yields well below the zero target, further squeezing bank profits.