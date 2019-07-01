News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Officials Are Expected to Find Little to Boost Outlook From Trade Truce

An agreement between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to resume trade negotiations avoids further deterioration in the economic outlook for now, but it does little to clear the fog of uncertainty weighing on global trade and investment.

Deutsche Bank Considers Up to 20,000 Job Cuts

Deutsche Bank is weighing whether to cut 15,000 to 20,000 jobs, or more than one in six full-time positions globally, the latest sign of the once-mighty bank's retreat from global prominence.

Former Abraaj Private-Equity Executive Pleads Guilty to Fraud

A former Abraaj Group executive pleaded guilty in New York to engaging in racketeering and fraud at what was once the world's largest emerging-markets private-equity firm.

Saba Can Nominate Slate to BlackRock Fund Boards, Delaware Court Says

Saba Capital Management LP, a $1.7 billion hedge fund, will be allowed to nominate outsiders to the boards of two BlackRock Inc. closed-end funds, a Delaware court has found.

Goldman Sachs, Ally Financial Beat the Fed to a Rate Cut

Goldman is cutting the rate on its Marcus high-yield savings account to 2.15% from 2.25%, following Ally's decision to lower its online-savings rate to 2.1% from 2.2%.

Big Banks' Trading Desks Suffer Despite Market Rally

Three big U.S. banks say their trading revenue was on track to fall roughly 5% in the second quarter from a year earlier despite a rebound in stocks in 2019.

Star Manager Woodford Pledges to Cut Borrowing

A fund run by star investor Neil Woodford is aiming to slash its debt and pledged to recruit more independent directors to its board while it attempts to assuage investor concerns over the value of its investments.

To Sort Anbang's Assets, Chinese Authorities Create Dajia

Chinese authorities have formed a new company to take over assets of Anbang Insurance Group, laying the groundwork for restructuring for the troubled company.

Once a Lonely Bond Bull, HSBC's Steven Major Takes Stock of This Year's Rally

Steven Major's contention that longer-term structural issues would suppress yields has made him one of the most-bullish analysts in the U.S. Treasury market.

Kenney Led Merrill's Push Into Investment Banking

Jerome P. Kenney led Merrill Lynch's expansion into investment banking, broadening a firm focused on individual investors, and urged it to pay $39 million for a stake in Bloomberg that was later sold for $4.5 billion.