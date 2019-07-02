News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

TPG Raises Nearly $14 Billion in Total for Flagship Buyout and Health-Care Funds

The firm so far has rounded up around $11.20 billion for TPG Partners VIII LP and another $2.57 billion for TPG Healthcare Partners LP, according to the filings.

Embrace of Blackstone's Change Is Good News for Private-Equity Stocks

Investors' warm welcome for Blackstone Group's debut as a corporation is an encouraging sign for rivals that are also considering abandoning their partnership structures.

Brexit Creates New Cohort of Bank CFOs in Continental Europe

A handful of large, international banks have created new chief financial officer positions in continental Europe to satisfy regulatory requirements that will kick in once Britain leaves the European Union.

Fed's Barkin Warns of Business Investment Chill From Trade Uncertainty

Uncertainty over trade policy could weaken business sentiment and chill investment, raising new risks for an otherwise stable U.S. economy, said Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

Saudi Arabia Wades Into Euro Bond Market as Part of Borrowing Spree

Saudi Arabia plans to issue a debut euro-denominated bond, part of a borrowing binge to meet the government's ambitious spending targets.

BIS Warns of Overreliance on Central Banks to Boost Economies

The Bank for International Settlements warned that central banks are bearing too much of the burden in fostering economic expansion, and that other policies need to play a greater role in raising the growth potential of economies around the world.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Buffett to Donate $3.6 Billion of Berkshire Stock to Five Foundations

Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, will donate his shares worth about $3.6 billion to five foundations, as part of his plan to give away most of his wealth to charities and other philanthropic efforts.

Fed Officials Are Expected to Find Little to Boost Outlook From Trade Truce

An agreement between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to resume trade negotiations avoids further deterioration in the economic outlook for now, but it does little to clear the fog of uncertainty weighing on global trade and investment.

ECB's Draghi Grows Bolder as His Tenure Nears End

Mario Draghi is teeing up some of the boldest policy moves of his eight-year term as European Central Bank president only four months before he steps down, potentially binding the hands of his successor for years.