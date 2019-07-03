Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

07/03/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Bitcoin Rally Fuels Crypto Derivatives

Complex new financial instruments linked to Bitcoin are drawing concern as the digital currency climbs back above $10,000. 

 
Christopher Waller, Judy Shelton Are Trump's Latest Picks for Fed Board

President Trump said he planned to nominate a pair of economists to serve on the board of the Federal Reserve after two of his original choices withdrew themselves from consideration earlier this year. 

 
Singapore's GIC Says Investment Climate to Remain Challenging

GIC, the world's eighth-largest sovereign-wealth fund, said in its annual report that it cut its exposure to developed-market equities in the previous fiscal year to 19% from 23% a year earlier, indicating its cautious stance to riskier assets. 

 
Asia's Consumption-Based Sectors Offer Good Investment Opportunities: GIC

"Asia presents attractive opportunities across consumption-based goods and services sectors, including financial services, health care, education, and technology," Singapore's GIC said in its annual report Wednesday. 

 
Cumming's Take: Publicly Traded PE Firms Enjoy a Moment in the Sun

Investors have given a warm welcome to the new, easier to own-but more heavily taxed-version of private-equity firms. 

 
Deutsche Bank Looks to Shed Big Chunk of Wall Street Presence

Deutsche Bank has had talks with Citigroup, BNP Paribas and others that could involve selling or transferring parts of its once-prized equities business, including operations that serve hedge funds and other big trading customers. 

 
Christine Lagarde's Likely IMF Exit to Launch Fraught Successor Race

The potential departure of Christine Lagarde from the International Monetary Fund could kick off a complicated process to find a successor who can both win global support and step into the shoes of a woman credited with mending the institution's damaged reputation. 

 
Fed's Mester: Too Soon To Say What Happens Next With Rates

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she is open to lowering rates if the economic outlook deteriorates, but she also questioned whether cutting short-term borrowing costs would do much to push inflation back up toward the central bank's target. 

 
Bank of America Cut Off Private Prisons Weeks After Lending to One

Bank of America said last week it would stop doing business with private prisons. What it didn't say: It had recently agreed to lend $90 million to one of the largest companies in the business through 2024. 

 
TPG Raises Nearly $14 Billion in Total for Flagship Buyout and Health-Care Funds

The firm so far has rounded up around $11.20 billion for TPG Partners VIII LP and another $2.57 billion for TPG Healthcare Partners LP, according to the filings.

