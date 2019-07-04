News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Washington Offers Companies Facing Enforcement a Package Deal

Banks, asset managers and public companies could find it easier to settle regulatory enforcement actions without damaging other parts of their business.

Latest Trump Fed Picks Could Face Easier Confirmation Prospects Than Recent Candidates

If confirmed, Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton would give the president two new Fed supporters of low rates.

Lagarde Likely Would Keep ECB on Current Course

As a voice for pro-growth policy, the top candidate to lead the central bank would continue the approach of its current president, Mario Draghi.

China's Centurium Capital Closes Dollar-Denominated Fund at $2 Billion

Centurium Capital, the Beijing private-equity firm behind Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee, has raised more than $2 billion for its first dollar-denominated fund.

Investors Back U.K. Firm Actis's Bid for Abraaj Assets

U.K. private-equity firm Actis is nearing a deal to take over two funds managed by its collapsed rival Abraaj Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bitcoin Rally Fuels Crypto Derivatives

Complex new financial instruments linked to bitcoin are drawing concern as the digital currency climbs back above $10,000.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Trump Taps Judy Shelton, Christopher Waller for Fed Board

President Trump said he planned to nominate a pair of economists to serve on the board of the Federal Reserve after two of his original choices withdrew themselves from consideration earlier this year.

Singapore's GIC Says Investment Climate to Remain Challenging

GIC, the world's eighth-largest sovereign-wealth fund, said in its annual report that it cut its exposure to developed-market equities in the previous fiscal year to 19% from 23% a year earlier, indicating its cautious stance to riskier assets.

Asia's Consumption-Based Sectors Offer Good Investment Opportunities: GIC

"Asia presents attractive opportunities across consumption-based goods and services sectors, including financial services, health care, education, and technology," Singapore's GIC said in its annual report Wednesday.