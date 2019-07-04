Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 12:17am EDT
Washington Offers Companies Facing Enforcement a Package Deal

Banks, asset managers and public companies could find it easier to settle regulatory enforcement actions without damaging other parts of their business. 

 
Latest Trump Fed Picks Could Face Easier Confirmation Prospects Than Recent Candidates

If confirmed, Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton would give the president two new Fed supporters of low rates. 

 
Lagarde Likely Would Keep ECB on Current Course

As a voice for pro-growth policy, the top candidate to lead the central bank would continue the approach of its current president, Mario Draghi. 

 
China's Centurium Capital Closes Dollar-Denominated Fund at $2 Billion

Centurium Capital, the Beijing private-equity firm behind Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee, has raised more than $2 billion for its first dollar-denominated fund. 

 
Investors Back U.K. Firm Actis's Bid for Abraaj Assets

U.K. private-equity firm Actis is nearing a deal to take over two funds managed by its collapsed rival Abraaj Group, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Bitcoin Rally Fuels Crypto Derivatives

Complex new financial instruments linked to bitcoin are drawing concern as the digital currency climbs back above $10,000. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
Trump Taps Judy Shelton, Christopher Waller for Fed Board

President Trump said he planned to nominate a pair of economists to serve on the board of the Federal Reserve after two of his original choices withdrew themselves from consideration earlier this year. 

 
Singapore's GIC Says Investment Climate to Remain Challenging

GIC, the world's eighth-largest sovereign-wealth fund, said in its annual report that it cut its exposure to developed-market equities in the previous fiscal year to 19% from 23% a year earlier, indicating its cautious stance to riskier assets. 

 
Asia's Consumption-Based Sectors Offer Good Investment Opportunities: GIC

"Asia presents attractive opportunities across consumption-based goods and services sectors, including financial services, health care, education, and technology," Singapore's GIC said in its annual report Wednesday.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23aEUROMINES EUROPEAN ASSOCIATION OF MINING INDUSTR : lifts hood on sustainability methodology
PU
01:18aMINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS OF REPUB : Shri Dharmendra Pradhan holds telephonic discussion with Russia's Minister of Energy H.E Mr. Alexander Novak
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aMalaysia Exports Rose 2.5% in May, Missing Expectations
DJ
12:11aMalaysia's May exports rise 2.5% year-on-year, below forecast
RE
12:04aStocks rally on expected Fed rate cuts; euro on defensive
RE
07/03Indian firms supplying U.S. tech to Huawei may face U.S. sanctions - ET
RE
07/03Boeing makes $100 million pledge for 737 MAX crash-related support
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
2PRICIER GRILLS BUT CHEAPER MEAT: how Trump's trade policy plays on July 4
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : makes $100 million pledge for 737 MAX crash-related support
4XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD : Chinese developer Future Land says chairman detained, removed from role
5YIT : YIT : to update its result guidance for 2019 as a result of the sale of its paving business
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About