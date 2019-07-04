Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

07/04/2019 | 07:16am EDT
BNP Paribas in Pact With Morningstar for APAC Research

BNP Paribas said it will source its Asia Pacific equity research reports from Morningstar, with some staff likely laid off following the agreement. 

 
German Unions Reach Pay Deal for Bank Staff

German trade unions have struck a pay deal for roughly 200,000 employees at private and public-sector banks following five rounds of wage negotiations. 

 
Washington Offers Companies Facing Enforcement a Package Deal

Banks, asset managers and public companies could find it easier to settle regulatory enforcement actions without damaging other parts of their business. 

 
Latest Trump Fed Picks Could Face Easier Confirmation Prospects Than Recent Candidates

If confirmed, Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton would give the president two new Fed supporters of low rates. 

 
Lagarde Likely Would Keep ECB on Current Course

As a voice for pro-growth policy, the top candidate to lead the central bank would continue the approach of its current president, Mario Draghi. 

 
China's Centurium Capital Closes Dollar-Denominated Fund at $2 Billion

Centurium Capital, the Beijing private-equity firm behind Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee, has raised more than $2 billion for its first dollar-denominated fund. 

 
Investors Back U.K. Firm Actis's Bid for Abraaj Assets

U.K. private-equity firm Actis is nearing a deal to take over two funds managed by its collapsed rival Abraaj Group, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Bitcoin Rally Fuels Crypto Derivatives

Complex new financial instruments linked to bitcoin are drawing concern as the digital currency climbs back above $10,000. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
Trump Taps Judy Shelton, Christopher Waller for Fed Board

President Trump said he planned to nominate a pair of economists to serve on the board of the Federal Reserve after two of his original choices withdrew themselves from consideration earlier this year.

07:50aVietnam determined to tackle U.S. concerns about steel exports - finance minister
07:38aSliding government bond yields keep dollar and euro under pressure
07:37aSliding government bond yields keep dollar and euro under pressure
07:33aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Exchange Rate of conversion of the Foreign Currencies relating to Imported and Export Goods notified
07:20aBritish watchdog plans further legal action against Viagogo
RE
07:19aOil prices dip on signs of slowing U.S. demand, economic concerns
07:18aOil prices dip on signs of slowing U.S. demand, economic concerns
07:18aROYAL COOPERATIVE COSUN : Member of JoinData
07:17aChina's June new loans dip but regulator says lending demand met
07:16a
