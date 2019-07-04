News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Can Facebook's Libra Avoid Regulators? History Suggests Not

For all its crypto styling, Facebook's Libra looks less like bitcoin and more like a 50-year-old type of investment fund that has attracted intense regulatory scrutiny since the 2008 financial crisis. Investors should be skeptical of claims it can escape the same kind of attention.

BNP Paribas in Pact With Morningstar for APAC Research

BNP Paribas said it will source its Asia Pacific equity research reports from Morningstar, with some staff likely laid off following the agreement.

German Unions Reach Pay Deal for Bank Staff

German trade unions have struck a pay deal for roughly 200,000 employees at private and public-sector banks following five rounds of wage negotiations.

Washington Offers Companies Facing Enforcement a Package Deal

Banks, asset managers and public companies could find it easier to settle regulatory enforcement actions without damaging other parts of their business.

Latest Trump Fed Picks Could Face Easier Confirmation Prospects

If confirmed, Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton would give the president two new Fed supporters of low rates.

Lagarde Likely Would Keep ECB on Current Course

As a voice for pro-growth policy, the top candidate to lead the central bank would continue the approach of its current president, Mario Draghi.

China's Centurium Capital Closes Dollar-Denominated Fund at $2 Billion

Centurium Capital, the Beijing private-equity firm behind Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee, has raised more than $2 billion for its first dollar-denominated fund.

Investors Back U.K. Firm Actis's Bid for Abraaj Assets

U.K. private-equity firm Actis is nearing a deal to take over two funds managed by its collapsed rival Abraaj Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bitcoin Rally Fuels Crypto Derivatives

Complex new financial instruments linked to bitcoin are drawing concern as the digital currency climbs back above $10,000.

