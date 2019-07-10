Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

07/10/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Powell Says Outlook Hasn't Improved, Setting Stage for Rate Cut

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday the economic outlook hasn't improved in recent weeks, an indication the central bank could be prepared to cut its benchmark short-term rate when officials meet later this month. 

 
Powell Testimony to Be Watched Closely for Clues on Rates

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has the opportunity to reset or ratify expectations surrounding interest rates during his two days of testimony on Capitol Hill. 

 
KKR Enters Exclusive Negotiations With GBL for Webhelp Group

U.S. private-equity firm KKR & Co. said it is in exclusive talks to sell its majority stake in a business-process-outsourcing company to Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, based on an enterprise value of $2.69 billion. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
U.K. Audits Continue to Miss Quality Targets Set by Regulator

Financial statement audits of large British companies continue to miss regulatory standards, according to the U.K.'s Financial Reporting Council. The finding comes as the country's audit sector braces for a potential shake-up amid concerns around the quality of such assessments. 

 
Deutsche Bank Shares Continue to Fall

Deutsche Bank AG shares slid a second day as investors and analysts questioned the German lender's growth projections and management's grip on restructuring. 

 
Fed Wants to Teach Banks Through Stress Tests, Not Fail Them

A top Federal Reserve official said his agency's tests of whether big banks can withstand a future economic shock need to be more predictable and easier for firms to pass. 

 
Platinum Partners Executives Found Guilty of Fraud

A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted two executives at defunct hedge fund Platinum Partners of three fraud counts while acquitting them of five others after a two-month trial in which prosecutors had accused the men of swindling millions of dollars from investors. 

 
Philadelphia Fed's Harker Sees No Need for Interest-Rate Changes

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he doesn't see a compelling reason to lower interest rates given the apparent strength of the U.S. economy. 

 
Piper Jaffray to Buy Sandler O'Neill for $485 Million

Piper Jaffray Cos. is buying Sandler O'Neill & Partners L.P. for $485 million, combining two investment-banking firms and creating Piper Sandler Cos.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.77% 6.555 Delayed Quote.-6.63%
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT -0.44% 86.02 Delayed Quote.13.56%
KKR & CO INC 0.23% 26.12 Delayed Quote.32.91%
PARGESA HOLDING -0.07% 74.8 Delayed Quote.5.65%
PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES 1.00% 73.89 Delayed Quote.11.27%
PLATINUM 2.00% 826.04 Delayed Quote.2.41%
