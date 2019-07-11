News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Powell Says Outlook Hasn't Improved, Setting Stage for Rate Cut

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sent a strong signal the central bank could cut interest rates this month by highlighting how the economic outlook hasn't improved recently. He also said he wouldn't leave his office if President Trump tried to replace him.

Fed Saw Strengthening Case for Rate Cuts Last Month, Minutes Show

Federal Reserve officials grew more concerned about the economic outlook last month and discussed reasons why lower interest rates might be warranted in the coming months, according to minutes of their June meeting released Wednesday.

U.S. Investigating Deutsche Bank's Dealings With Malaysian Fund

The sprawling, multibillion-dollar Malaysian development fraud scandal that has toppled a prime minister and stretched from Hollywood to Wall Street is threatening to implicate Germany's biggest bank.

Venture Funds See 9% Surge in First-Half Fundraising

U.S. venture-capital firms continued to bring in large cash hauls for new funds, as limited partners sought to gain positions in the next big technology giants.

SEC Clears Blockstack to Hold First Regulated Token Offering

The Securities and Exchange Commission cleared blockchain startup Blockstack to sell bitcoin-like digital tokens, a first-of-its-kind offering that could give young cryptocurrency businesses a new fundraising template.

KKR Enters Exclusive Negotiations With GBL for Webhelp Group

U.S. private-equity firm KKR & Co. said it is in exclusive talks to sell its majority stake in a business-process-outsourcing company to Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, based on an enterprise value of $2.69 billion.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

U.K. Audits Continue to Miss Quality Targets Set by Regulator

Financial statement audits of large British companies continue to miss regulatory standards, according to the U.K.'s Financial Reporting Council. The finding comes as the country's audit sector braces for a potential shake-up amid concerns around the quality of such assessments.

Deutsche Bank Shares Continue to Fall

Deutsche Bank AG shares slid a second day as investors and analysts questioned the German lender's growth projections and management's grip on restructuring.

Fed Wants to Teach Banks Through Stress Tests, Not Fail Them

A top Federal Reserve official said his agency's tests of whether big banks can withstand a future economic shock need to be more predictable and easier for firms to pass.