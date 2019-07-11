Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Powell Says Outlook Hasn't Improved, Setting Stage for Rate Cut

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sent a strong signal the central bank could cut interest rates this month by highlighting how the economic outlook hasn't improved recently. He also said he wouldn't leave his office if President Trump tried to replace him. 

 
Fed Saw Strengthening Case for Rate Cuts Last Month, Minutes Show

Federal Reserve officials grew more concerned about the economic outlook last month and discussed reasons why lower interest rates might be warranted in the coming months, according to minutes of their June meeting released Wednesday. 

 
U.S. Investigating Deutsche Bank's Dealings With Malaysian Fund

The sprawling, multibillion-dollar Malaysian development fraud scandal that has toppled a prime minister and stretched from Hollywood to Wall Street is threatening to implicate Germany's biggest bank. 

 
Venture Funds See 9% Surge in First-Half Fundraising

U.S. venture-capital firms continued to bring in large cash hauls for new funds, as limited partners sought to gain positions in the next big technology giants. 

 
SEC Clears Blockstack to Hold First Regulated Token Offering

The Securities and Exchange Commission cleared blockchain startup Blockstack to sell bitcoin-like digital tokens, a first-of-its-kind offering that could give young cryptocurrency businesses a new fundraising template. 

 
KKR Enters Exclusive Negotiations With GBL for Webhelp Group

U.S. private-equity firm KKR & Co. said it is in exclusive talks to sell its majority stake in a business-process-outsourcing company to Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, based on an enterprise value of $2.69 billion. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
U.K. Audits Continue to Miss Quality Targets Set by Regulator

Financial statement audits of large British companies continue to miss regulatory standards, according to the U.K.'s Financial Reporting Council. The finding comes as the country's audit sector braces for a potential shake-up amid concerns around the quality of such assessments. 

 
Deutsche Bank Shares Continue to Fall

Deutsche Bank AG shares slid a second day as investors and analysts questioned the German lender's growth projections and management's grip on restructuring. 

 
Fed Wants to Teach Banks Through Stress Tests, Not Fail Them

A top Federal Reserve official said his agency's tests of whether big banks can withstand a future economic shock need to be more predictable and easier for firms to pass.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:09aRisks aside, Trump's team sees China trade stance as strength in 2020
RE
01:02aASIA MARKETS: Asian Shares Rise After Fed Signals US Rate Cut Likely
DJ
12:47aEuropean startups navigate long, winding road to self-driving future
RE
12:25aOil hits six-week high as storm builds in Gulf of Mexico
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:01aOil hits six-week high as storm builds in Gulf of Mexico
RE
07/10Most Southeast Asian stocks rise as Powell reinforces rate cut hopes, Singapore leads
RE
07/10FACEBOOK : Dollar slips after Powell bolsters rate cut bets; bitcoin sinks
RE
07/10MINISTRY OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OF REPUBLIC O : TOR_ Marketing and Business Development Offcier (SABAH)
PU
07/10Mnuchin Said to Advise U.S. Firms to Seek Huawei Exemptions -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official
2APPLE : U.S. to probe French plan to tax tech companies
3Oil hits six-week high as storm builds in Gulf of Mexico
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Dollar slips after Powell bolsters rate cut bets; bitcoin sinks
5U.S. oil companies slash Gulf of Mexico production as storm bears down
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About