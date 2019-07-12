Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

07/12/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Takeaways From Fed Chief's Two Days on Capitol Hill

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell completed two days of testimony on Capitol Hill this week. Here are five things learned from his exchanges with lawmakers. 

 
SEB Posts Forecast-Beating Profit

SEB posted an above-forecast second-quarter net profit of SEK4.89 billion after its income was boosted by higher demand for lending and capital-market financing, and by a bigger share of Swedish home mortgages. 

 
Carlyle Raises $4.6 Billion in Fresh Capital Across Two Funds

The private-equity firm is broadening the mandate of two of its core strategies with a new $2.4 billion fund devoted to credit opportunities and a $2.2 billion vehicle for infrastructure investing globally. 

 
Fed Group Proposes Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Using Libor Replacement

A financial industry group is proposing to use a new benchmark designed by the Federal Reserve for adjustable-rate mortgages, replacing the troubled London interbank offered rate. 

 
Fed's Williams Joins With Other Officials Leaning Toward Rate Cuts

New York Fed President John Williams said the case for lowering short-term interest rates is getting stronger, opening the door to his support for easier monetary policy at the end of this month. 

 
Fed's Bostic Untroubled by Inflation, Demurs on Rate-Cut Prospects

Atlanta Fed leader Raphael Bostic declined to say what he wants to see the U.S. central bank do with its short-term rate target at the end of the month but indicated he isn't currently worried about inflation levels. 

 
The Price of Recycled Paper Is Weighing Down This REIT

Data storer and paper shredder Iron Mountain was the S&P's biggest loser Thursday. 

 
Fed's Powell Says Facebook's Libra Raises 'Serious Concerns'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and legislators in both parties expressed broad concern about Facebook's plan to create a cryptocurrency-based payment network. 

 
China's Newly Created Dajia Insurance Begins Absorbing Anbang

Chinese authorities disclosed some details of a restructuring of Anbang Insurance Group's assets under a new name that now appears on the company's headquarters in Beijing: Dajia Insurance Group. 

 
S&P Rating Is Landmark for Chinese Bond Market

S&P Global became the first foreign credit-rating company to offer an independent assessment of risk in China's vast domestic debt market, giving a top grade to a unit of the country's largest bank.

