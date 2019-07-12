News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Takeaways From Fed Chief's Two Days on Capitol Hill

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell completed two days of testimony on Capitol Hill this week. Here are five things learned from his exchanges with lawmakers.

SEB Posts Forecast-Beating Profit

SEB posted an above-forecast second-quarter net profit of SEK4.89 billion after its income was boosted by higher demand for lending and capital-market financing, and by a bigger share of Swedish home mortgages.

As Recession Fears Rise, Skittish Investors Sell Riskiest Junk Bonds

As anxiety over an economic downturn creeps higher, investors have been avoiding one of the riskiest markets for corporate debt.

Fed's Evans Sees Two Rate Cuts Needed This Year

Lower U.S. interest rates are needed to combat weak inflation, according to Charles Evans, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and a voting member of the central bank's rate-setting committee.

Calpers Fell Short of Its Own Goals in Fiscal 2019

The nation's largest pension fund fell just short of its investment target in fiscal 2019, underlining the difficulty of earning the kind of returns state and local funds need to pay future benefits.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Carlyle Raises $4.6 Billion in Fresh Capital Across Two Funds

The private-equity firm is broadening the mandate of two of its core strategies with a new $2.4 billion fund devoted to credit opportunities and a $2.2 billion vehicle for infrastructure investing globally.

Fed Group Proposes Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Using Libor Replacement

A financial industry group is proposing to use a new benchmark designed by the Federal Reserve for adjustable-rate mortgages, replacing the troubled London interbank offered rate.

The Price of Recycled Paper Is Weighing Down This REIT

Data storer and paper shredder Iron Mountain was the S&P's biggest loser Thursday.

Fed's Powell Says Facebook's Libra Raises 'Serious Concerns'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and legislators in both parties expressed broad concern about Facebook's plan to create a cryptocurrency-based payment network.