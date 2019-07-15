News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

As Banks Report Earnings, Fed Looks to Take Away the Punch Bowl

Big banks start reporting earnings Monday, and investors will be watching for signs of how much the Fed's change in policy could hurt their business.

Oxymoron Alert: Some 'High Yield' Bonds Go Negative

In the latest sign of financial markets going into uncharted territory, more than a dozen junk bonds, which usually carry high yields, now trade in Europe with a negative yield.

Next Big Thing in ETFs: Less Transparency

Capital Group, Legg Mason and JPMorgan plan exchange-traded funds that bet on stocks without daily disclosure of investments, drawing on a small New Jersey firm's model.

SEC Weighs Whether to Regulate Facebook's Libra

U.S. securities regulators are examining whether Facebook Inc.'s planned cryptocurrency should fall under their oversight, a development that could further complicate the project.

Schwab Scraps Trip for Top Employees

Discount brokerage Charles Schwab says it is scrapping a Hawaii vacation for top employees, citing "reputational risks" associated with award programs.

Takeaways From Fed Chief's Two Days on Capitol Hill

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell completed two days of testimony on Capitol Hill this week. Here are five things learned from his exchanges with lawmakers.

SEB Posts Forecast-Beating Profit

SEB posted an above-forecast second-quarter net profit of SEK4.89 billion after its income was boosted by higher demand for lending and capital-market financing, and by a bigger share of Swedish home mortgages.

As Recession Fears Rise, Skittish Investors Sell Riskiest Junk Bonds

As anxiety over an economic downturn creeps higher, investors have been avoiding one of the riskiest markets for corporate debt.

Fed's Evans Sees Two Rate Cuts Needed This Year

Lower U.S. interest rates are needed to combat weak inflation, according to Charles Evans, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and a voting member of the central bank's rate-setting committee.

Calpers Fell Short of Its Own Goals in Fiscal 2019

The nation's largest pension fund fell just short of its investment target in fiscal 2019, underlining the difficulty of earning the kind of returns state and local funds need to pay future benefits.