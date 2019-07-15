Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

07/15/2019 | 11:16am EDT
SEC Chairman's Stance on Waivers Gives Companies More Certainty But Does Little to Stem Controversy

A recent shift in a Securities and Exchange Commission policy could give companies facing allegations of wrongdoing more certainty about the potential consequences of a settlement when finalizing an agreement with the agency, lawyers say. 

 
Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings as Bank Results Kick Off

Citigroup reported that profit increased 7% and beat analysts' expectations as the New York lending giant benefited from favorable conditions in the U.S. economy. 

 
As Banks Report Earnings, Fed Looks to Take Away the Punch Bowl

As big banks' earnings season begins with Citigroup on Monday, investors will be watching for signs of how much the Fed's change in policy could hurt their business. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
Oxymoron Alert: Some 'High Yield' Bonds Go Negative

In the latest sign of financial markets going into uncharted territory, more than a dozen junk bonds, which usually carry high yields, now trade in Europe with a negative yield. 

 
Next Big Thing in ETFs: Less Transparency

Capital Group, Legg Mason and JPMorgan plan exchange-traded funds that bet on stocks without daily disclosure of investments, drawing on a small New Jersey firm's model. 

 
SEC Weighs Whether to Regulate Facebook's Libra

U.S. securities regulators are examining whether Facebook's planned cryptocurrency should fall under their oversight, a development that could further complicate the project. 

 
Schwab Scraps Trip for Top Employees

Discount brokerage Charles Schwab says it is scrapping a Hawaii vacation for top employees, citing "reputational risks" associated with award programs. 

 
Takeaways From Fed Chief's Two Days on Capitol Hill

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell completed two days of testimony on Capitol Hill this week. Here are five things learned from his exchanges with lawmakers. 

 
SEB Posts Forecast-Beating Profit

SEB posted an above-forecast second-quarter net profit of SEK4.89 billion after its income was boosted by higher demand for lending and capital-market financing, and by a bigger share of Swedish home mortgages.

