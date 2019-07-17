News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

CFO Retirements Climb as Good Times Roll On

One in six executives who left the CFO position at a U.S. public company in 2018 did so in order to retire, the highest share in the last 12 years, according to an analysis conducted for The Wall Street Journal.

AlphaSense Raises $50 Million in New Funding

AlphaSense, a developer of search tools for parsing financial data, said it raised $50 million in additional venture-capital funding, bringing its total to $90 million.

Swedbank Cuts Dividend Target

Swedbank has lowered its dividend payout target after reporting a 1.3% rise in second-quarter net profit to SEK5.34 billion.

Bitcoin Loses Almost a Third of Its Value as Libra Hype Fades

Regulatory scrutiny of Facebook's ambitious plan to release a cryptocurrency, called Libra, has spoiled bitcoin's big rally this year.

Powell Says Fed Must Pay Greater Attention to Global Developments

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted the growing importance of global developments in monetary policy-a reflection of how slowing growth abroad has likely set the stage for the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates.

Manulife Raises $1.7 Billion for New Private-Equity Fund

Manulife Financial Corp. has raised $1.7 billion for a new private-equity fund underwritten by AlpInvest Partners, a person familiar with the matter said.

FDIC Plan Would Ease Requirement for Banks Selling Mortgage Securities

The regulator proposed easing a hurdle for banks to sell pools of home-mortgage obligations, as part of an effort to spur competition in a market dominated by government-backed entities such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Consumer Lending Powers Big-Bank Earnings, Upstaging Wall Street

U.S. consumers are taking advantage of low interest rates to borrow and spend, boosting banks that cater to Main Street and leaving behind those that don't.

U.K. Regulator Proposes Stricter Standards for Auditors

The U.K.'s Financial Reporting Council is proposing tighter rules for the country's auditors, a move that follows a recent report by the regulator that found that audits of large U.K. companies' financial statements continue to miss regulatory targets.

Facebook Questioned by Lawmakers on Its Libra Digital Currency

Facebook was questioned by senators who said they don't trust the social-media giant to operate a global cryptocurrency, but its main challenge will be overcoming skepticism from global regulators.