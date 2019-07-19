Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

07/19/2019 | 12:16am EDT
New York Fed Says Williams Wasn't Sending Specific Policy Signal in Speech

New York Fed President John Williams didn't intend to suggest Thursday that the central bank might make a large interest rate cut this month, a spokesman said. 

 
Blackstone Closes $14 Billion Permanent Infrastructure Fund

The new fund has "the equity to do things that others can't," said a person familiar with the fund. 

 
Nordic Banks Pinched by Anti-Money-Laundering Compliance Costs

Efforts to improve anti-money-laundering controls continue to weigh on the financial results of Nordic banks, which have faced allegations in recent months of moving dirty money. 

 
Sinclair Completes Largest Junk-Bond Sale Since 2016

A subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group is poised to complete the largest U.S. junk-bond sale in more than three years, drawing substantial demand from investors to support its purchase of regional sports networks from Disney. 

 
M&T Shares Tumble After Earnings Miss, Lower Expectations

The lender said it expects its net interest income to increase less than previously forecast due to lower interest rates. 

 
Morgan Stanley Profits Hit by Wall Street Weakness

Quarterly profit fell 10% at Morgan Stanley, the last of the big U.S. banks to report earnings in a mixed quarter where trading slowed and Main Street banks carried the day. 

 
What Christine Lagarde Brings to the ECB: Flexibility

The career of the next European Central Bank chief shows the institution is getting a diplomat and negotiator, not a technocrat or economist. "She is extremely charming and that is part of her style of politics." 

 
G-7 Finance Chiefs Narrow Divisions on Digital Tax Plan

Finance officials from some of the world's largest economies took a step toward an agreement on how to divide up multinational companies' profits, narrowing differences over U.S. and French approaches to taxing digital firms and pledging to outline their plan by January. 

 
Passive Investing Resumes Its March

After slowing last year, a decadelong shift of money and power from old-fashioned money managers into index funds is picking up once again. 

 
Global Easing Cycle Gains Momentum as Central Banks Cut Rates

Central banks in Asia and South Africa lowered their interest rates, joining a global easing bandwagon that started earlier this year in the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to include the U.S. and Europe within weeks.

