Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Insurers Face Risk From Child Sex-Abuse Claims

State laws expanding the statute of limitations for child sexual-abuse claims pose a growing financial risk to insurance companies. Seventeen states and Washington, D.C., have laws going into effect this year that extend or eliminate the amount of time victims of child sexual abuse have to sue their abusers, according to advocacy group Child USA. 

 
Fed Officials Signal Quarter-Point Rate Cut Likely at July Meeting

Federal Reserve officials signaled they are ready to cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point at their coming meeting, while indicating the potential for additional reductions. 

 
Boston Fed's Rosengren Says Recent Economic Developments Have Been Positive

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren offered little indication that he sees a pressing need for an interest-rate cut this month during an interview with The Wall Street Journal, pointing to economic data and developments that have improved since the Fed's decision to hold rates steady last month. 

 
State Street Loses Market Share as BlackRock Extends Lead

State Street, the firm that launched the first exchange-traded fund in 1993, has seen its share of U.S. ETF assets decline to a low. 

 
American Express Revenue, Profit Rise

Revenue at American Express was lifted in the latest quarter by higher card-member spending, loans and card fees, though expenses from rewards programs also increased. 

 
Carlson Capital Weighs Shutdown of Black Diamond Thematic Fund

Carlson Capital is weighing whether to shut down one of its largest funds, with its two portfolio managers having already left the firm. 

 
BlackRock's Cash Engine Gets Boost, but Its Profit Falls

BlackRock's second-quarter profit fell about 7% as the money-management giant faced increased competition and price pressures. 

 
State Street Reports 20% Earnings Drop

State Street reported a nearly 20% drop in earnings in the second quarter as income from fees and net interest fell. 

 
Owl Rock's IPO Boosts Niche Market

Asset manager Owl Rock's business development company, with a valuation of about $6 billion, highlights the growth potential for private debt markets as institutional investors expand to remote corners of Wall Street. 

 
St. Louis Fed's Bullard Sees No Need for Larger Rate Cut

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he would support a quarter-percentage-point cut in the central bank's benchmark short-term rate at its July 30-31 meeting and doesn't think a larger cut at that meeting is needed.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:04aOil outlook sours as sanctions, global tensions fail to bring out bulls
RE
01:01aWISeKey, WISeCoin AG and the New Mingwah Blockchain Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd entered into a partnership to enhance the security of their CoinID wallet
GL
12:43aMost Southeast Asian stocks drop on signals of smaller U.S. rate cut
RE
12:19aSHANGHAI COMPOSITE : Circuit breakers trip as China's Nasdaq-style bourse debuts
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aOil gains as Middle East Gulf tensions flare, Libya field shut
RE
12:09aOil gains as Middle East Gulf tensions flare, Libya field shut
RE
07/21Cambodia denies deal to allow armed Chinese forces at its naval base
RE
07/21DOLLAR INDEX : drifts higher as Gulf tensions bolster safe-haven bid
RE
07/21Asia stocks fall on likely smaller Fed rate cut, crude climbs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : UK parliamentary committee questions StanChart's remuneration policy
2Asia stocks fall on likely smaller Fed rate cut, crude climbs
3ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.7 billion, with 6% comparable sales growth and 8% comparabl..
4MELBANA ENERGY LTD : MELBANA ENERGY : CEO Departure
5AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma Reaches Licensing Agreement for Pascomer® in North America
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group