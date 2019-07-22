News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Insurers Face Risk From Child Sex-Abuse Claims

State laws expanding the statute of limitations for child sexual-abuse claims pose a growing financial risk to insurance companies. Seventeen states and Washington, D.C., have laws going into effect this year that extend or eliminate the amount of time victims of child sexual abuse have to sue their abusers, according to advocacy group Child USA.

Fed Officials Signal Quarter-Point Rate Cut Likely at July Meeting

Federal Reserve officials signaled they are ready to cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point at their coming meeting, while indicating the potential for additional reductions.

Boston Fed's Rosengren Says Recent Economic Developments Have Been Positive

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren offered little indication that he sees a pressing need for an interest-rate cut this month during an interview with The Wall Street Journal, pointing to economic data and developments that have improved since the Fed's decision to hold rates steady last month.

State Street Loses Market Share as BlackRock Extends Lead

State Street, the firm that launched the first exchange-traded fund in 1993, has seen its share of U.S. ETF assets decline to a low.

American Express Revenue, Profit Rise

Revenue at American Express was lifted in the latest quarter by higher card-member spending, loans and card fees, though expenses from rewards programs also increased.

Carlson Capital Weighs Shutdown of Black Diamond Thematic Fund

Carlson Capital is weighing whether to shut down one of its largest funds, with its two portfolio managers having already left the firm.

BlackRock's Cash Engine Gets Boost, but Its Profit Falls

BlackRock's second-quarter profit fell about 7% as the money-management giant faced increased competition and price pressures.

State Street Reports 20% Earnings Drop

State Street reported a nearly 20% drop in earnings in the second quarter as income from fees and net interest fell.

Owl Rock's IPO Boosts Niche Market

Asset manager Owl Rock's business development company, with a valuation of about $6 billion, highlights the growth potential for private debt markets as institutional investors expand to remote corners of Wall Street.

St. Louis Fed's Bullard Sees No Need for Larger Rate Cut

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he would support a quarter-percentage-point cut in the central bank's benchmark short-term rate at its July 30-31 meeting and doesn't think a larger cut at that meeting is needed.