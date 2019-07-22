News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Equifax to Pay Up to $700 Million in Data Breach Settlement

Equifax struck a settlement of up to $700 million to resolve investigations and lawsuits stemming from its 2017 data breach that exposed the personal data of nearly 150 million Americans.

Lower Rates Have a Downside for Banks

The value of the right to handle mortgage payments falls at banks including Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase as rates decline.

Julius Baer Profit Falls 23%

Julius Baer said its first-half net profit fell by almost a quarter, despite an 8% rise in assets under management.

Insurers Face Risk From Child Sex-Abuse Claims

State laws expanding the statute of limitations for child sexual-abuse claims pose a growing financial risk to insurance companies. Seventeen states and Washington, D.C., have laws going into effect this year that extend or eliminate the amount of time victims of child sexual abuse have to sue their abusers, according to advocacy group Child USA.

Fed Officials Signal Quarter-Point Rate Cut Likely at July Meeting

Federal Reserve officials signaled they are ready to cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point at their coming meeting, while indicating the potential for additional reductions.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Boston Fed's Rosengren Says Recent Economic Developments Have Been Positive

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren offered little indication that he sees a pressing need for an interest-rate cut this month during an interview with The Wall Street Journal, pointing to economic data and developments that have improved since the Fed's decision to hold rates steady last month.

State Street Loses Market Share as BlackRock Extends Lead

State Street, the firm that launched the first exchange-traded fund in 1993, has seen its share of U.S. ETF assets decline to a low.

American Express Revenue, Profit Rise

Revenue at American Express was lifted in the latest quarter by higher card-member spending, loans and card fees, though expenses from rewards programs also increased.

Carlson Capital Weighs Shutdown of Black Diamond Thematic Fund

Carlson Capital is weighing whether to shut down one of its largest funds, with its two portfolio managers having already left the firm.