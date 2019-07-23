Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

07/23/2019 | 12:16am EDT
TD Ameritrade Begins Search for New CEO

Discount brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding said Chief Executive Tim Hockey will leave the company in February. 

 
Sequoia Sees Another Billion Dollar Exit With Medallia

Sequoia's stake in Medallia, a software company that helps companies use data to improve their customer experience, was valued at $1.65 billion after its IPO. 

 
Equifax to Pay Up to $700 Million in Data Breach Settlement

Equifax struck a settlement of up to $700 million to resolve investigations and lawsuits stemming from its 2017 data breach that exposed the personal data of nearly 150 million Americans. 

 
Lower Rates Crimp Value of Banks' Mortgage-Servicing Rights

The value of mortgage-servicing rights, a key part of banks' mortgage businesses, was hit by falling rates in the second quarter at some lenders. 

 
McKinsey Disclosure On Investment Entanglements Satisfies Judge

In a decision filed Thursday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Va., Judge Kevin Huennekens accepted a certification from McKinsey showing it won't directly benefit from a $5 million penalty the firm agreed to pay to settle allegations of improper disclosure practices. 

 
Julius Baer Profit Falls 23%

Julius Baer said its first-half net profit fell by almost a quarter, despite an 8% rise in assets under management. 

 
Insurers Face Risk From Child Sex-Abuse Claims

State laws expanding the statute of limitations for child sexual-abuse claims pose a growing financial risk to insurance companies. Seventeen states and Washington, D.C., have laws going into effect this year that extend or eliminate the amount of time victims of child sexual abuse have to sue their abusers, according to advocacy group Child USA. 

 
Fed Officials Signal Quarter-Point Rate Cut Likely at July Meeting

Federal Reserve officials signaled they are ready to cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point at their coming meeting, while indicating the potential for additional reductions. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Boston Fed's Rosengren Says Recent Economic Developments Have Been Positive

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren offered little indication that he sees a pressing need for an interest-rate cut this month during an interview with The Wall Street Journal, pointing to economic data and developments that have improved since the Fed's decision to hold rates steady last month.

