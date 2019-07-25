News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

PayPal Scales Back Outlook, Spooking Investors

Shares fell more than 6% in aftermarket trading after the financial-technology company said delays in product integrations, as well as other factors, would cause its full-year revenue to be lower than it had previously predicted.

Morgan Stanley Creates Encrypted Vault for Wealth-Management Customers

Morgan Stanley is offering its 3.2 million wealth-management customers an encrypted platform where they can store financial documents and share them with the bank more securely than faxing, emailing or mailing information.

SoftBank Looks to Goldman, Apple for Sequel to $100 Billion Vision Fund

SoftBank is expected to invest $40 billion into its new technology megafund after securing backing.

T. Rowe's Profit Rises, Bucking Industry Trend

Asset manager's second-quarter profit rose 18%, helped by flows into multi-asset funds and a focus on retirement products.

Investors Wonder if the ECB Can Do Enough to Make a Difference

The ECB has convinced financial markets that it will act. The question is, among its grab bag of possible moves, will it do more than investors expect?

Deutsche Bank Revamp Pushes Lender Into Big Loss

German lender Deutsche Bank reported a loss of more than $3.5 billion in the second quarter, reflecting the pain of a large restructuring charge that wiped out what would have been a modest profit.

Crypto Promoter Makes Speedy Recovery After Being Too Ill to Meet Buffett

The abrupt postponement of the lunch between Warren Buffett and Justin Sun, a Chinese citizen who paid $4.6 million in a charity auction for the opportunity, sparked speculation on Chinese social media about the reasons for the crypto entrepreneur's decision.

Apple, JetBlue Buy Goldman ESG Cash Fund

Goldman is offering corporations a money-market fund with an environmental, social and governance twist.

Stearns Alters Auction Terms to Satisfy Pimco

The bankrupt mortgage lender has resolved objections from Pacific Investment Management Co., which had contended that the auction proposal was unfairly skewed toward Blackstone Group, the majority owner of Stearns.

Flare Capital Partners Nabs $255 Million for Second Health-Care Fund

Flare Capital Partners has raised $255 million for its second venture-capital fund, drawing financial and strategic investors to a vehicle aimed at startups seeking to bring innovation to the business of health care.