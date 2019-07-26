Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

07/26/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Schwab to Buy USAA Investment Company Assets

Charles Schwab said it would acquire assets of USAA's investment management company for $1.8 billion. The firm is moving further into wealth management as it expands beyond its roots as a discount broker. 

 
SoftBank Rolls Out Second Tech Megafund

SoftBank Group said it would start a second technology megafund and has secured $108 billion in commitments from investors including Apple, Japanese banks, Taiwanese investors and Kazakhstan's sovereign-wealth fund. 

 
Brazil's Nubank to Be Valued at More Than $10 Billion in New Financing Round

Growth-stage venture firm TCV is expected to lead the $400 million round, the people said. The funding, which highlights increasing investor interest in Latin American technology companies, would make Nubank the most highly valued private technology company in Latin America, according to PitchBook Data Inc. 

 
Morgan Stanley Poaches UBS Health-Care Banker Jim Forbes

Morgan Stanley has hired longtime health-care investment banker Jim Forbes away from UBS Group, as deal activity in the sector booms. 

 
CFPB Announces $60 Million Fine Against Debt Collectors

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau banned two debt collectors and fined them more than $60 million, extending a crackdown on abusive practices in a heavily scrutinized segment of the financial industry. 

 
ECB Signals Rate Cut, Possible Asset Purchases

The European Central Bank signaled it is preparing to cut short-term interest rates for the first time since early 2016 and possibly restart its giant bond-buying program. 

 
KKR's Earnings Fall; Assets Rise

KKR's earnings declined in the second quarter, but the portion of earnings that could be returned to shareholders exceeded Wall Street's expectations. 

 
When Lenders Take 'Relationship Pricing' to the Next Level

What to consider when banks offer rate cuts, special pricing and other discounts and incentives. 

 
PayPal Scales Back Outlook, Spooking Investors

Shares fell more than 6% in aftermarket trading after the financial-technology company said delays in product integrations, as well as other factors, would cause its full-year revenue to be lower than it had previously predicted. 

 
Morgan Stanley Creates Encrypted Vault for Wealth-Management Customers

Morgan Stanley is offering its 3.2 million wealth-management customers an encrypted platform where they can store financial documents and share them with the bank more securely than faxing, emailing or mailing information.

