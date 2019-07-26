News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Another Month, Another Chinese Bank Bailout

Beijing dislikes bailing out state companies-particularly banks-but can't seem to kick the habit. The latest example is Bank of Jinzhou.

China Moves to Tighten Oversight of Financial Firms

China's central bank released draft measures to tighten the oversight of financial holdings companies, as Beijing continues its efforts to fend off financial risks.

Santander's Tussle With Jilted CEO Hire Intensifies

A disagreement between Banco Santander's executive chairman Ana Botín and high-profile investment banker Andrea Orcel over the bank's U-turn on his appointment as its chief executive is escalating as it reaches court, with each side accusing the other of acting in bad faith.

Russia, Turkey Take Contrasting Paths in Push for Monetary Easing

The Bank of Russia reduced its key interest rate for a second month amid a global shift toward easier monetary policy. The modest nature of its cut contrasted with Turkey's more dramatic move.

Brazil's Nubank to Be Valued at More Than $10 Billion in New Financing Round

Growth-stage venture firm TCV is expected to lead the $400 million round, the people said. The funding, which highlights increasing investor interest in Latin American technology companies, would make Nubank the most highly valued private technology company in Latin America, according to PitchBook Data Inc.

Sabadell Back in Profit

Banco de Sabadell returned to profit in the second quarter as a capital gain on the sale of its Solvia real-estate business and growing core revenues supported results.

CaixaBank Surprises With Net Profit

CaixaBank posted an unexpected second-quarter net profit that despite being sharply lower due to hefty restructuring costs, beat analysts' expectations.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Schwab to Buy USAA Investment Company Assets

Charles Schwab said it would acquire assets of USAA's investment management company for $1.8 billion. The firm is moving further into wealth management as it expands beyond its roots as a discount broker.

SoftBank Rolls Out Second, Even Bigger Tech Megafund

SoftBank will start a second technology megafund, having secured $108 billion in commitments from investors including Apple, Japanese banks, Taiwanese investors and Kazakhstan's sovereign-wealth fund.