News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Capital One Reports Data Breach

Capital One says a hacker accessed the personal information for approximately 106 million credit card customers and applicants.

Bank of America, First Data End Payments Partnership

Bank of America is disbanding its payment-processing joint venture with First Data, giving the bank more control of its business that focuses on moving money for merchants.

Swiss Central Bank Fires Warning Shot on Currency

The Swiss central bank appears to have taken its most significant steps to weaken the Swiss franc in two years as looming rate cuts abroad strengthened the currency.

London Stock Exchange's Big Bet Is Profitable but Risky

For now, investors are more focused on the profit potential of the LSE's $15 billion acquisition of Refinitiv than on the financial and operational hurdles.

Trump Criticizes Expected Fed Rate Cut as 'Not Enough'

President Trump said that the Federal Reserve's expected small interest-rate cut this week is "not enough," but he expressed optimism that the country would do well regardless of what is decided.

Struggling Chinese Bank Gets Lifeline From State-Backed Investors

Three of China's state-backed financial institutions are to take stakes in a struggling commercial bank, indicating a different approach by regulators toward the country's small troubled lenders.

Chinese High-Yield Debt Is a Rare Bright Spot for Bond Investors

Bond yields around the world have fallen so much that global investors are shifting their attention to Chinese junk bonds, which can reward those with an appetite for risk.

Global Bond Rally Leaves U.S. Yields on Top

Signs of slowing growth have pushed central banks around the world to lower rates or prepare other monetary stimulus, contributing to a widening gap between the yields on U.S. government bonds and other sovereign debt.

What Do You Get for the Central Bank That Already Bought Everything?

As the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank look likely to cut interest rates, the Bank of Japan has few options to follow them.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services