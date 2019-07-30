Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Facebook's Libra Could Aid Law Enforcement

Facebook executive David Marcus told Congress this month that the proposed cryptocurrency could be a valuable tool, partly because of the vast amounts of information that will be generated about its users. 

 
Private-Equity Firm Abraaj Is Fined a Record $315 Million

Dubai's financial regulator imposed its largest-ever penalty on collapsed private-equity firm Abraaj Group for deceiving investors and carrying out unauthorized activities. 

 
Capital One Breach Affects 106 Million Card Applicants

Capital One said a hacker accessed the personal information for roughly 106 million credit card customers and applicants, one of the largest data breaches of a big bank. 

 
Japan's Central Bank Promises Easing if Needed but Leaves Rates Unchanged

Japan's central bank said it wouldn't hesitate to ease monetary policy further should the need arise, an attempt to keep pace with other major central banks that are preparing to cut rates. 

 
Russia-Linked Buyout Firm Violates Deal to Sell Stake

A U.S. national-security panel is threatening to fine Russian-oligarch-backed Pamplona Capital Management for missing a deadline for selling its stake in a cybersecurity company. 

 
Real-Estate Brokerage Compass Eyes $6 Billion Valuation in New Round

Existing backers Softbank Group Corp.'s Vision Fund and the Qatar Investment Authority are expected to be the main investors in the financing that would total about $400 million, according to a person familiar with the situation. 

 
Bank of America, First Data End Payments Partnership

Bank of America is disbanding its payment-processing joint venture with First Data, giving the bank more control of its business that focuses on moving money for merchants. 

 
Swiss Central Bank Fires Warning Shot on Currency

The Swiss central bank appears to have taken its most significant steps to weaken the Swiss franc in two years as looming rate cuts abroad strengthened the currency. 

 
London Stock Exchange's Big Bet Is Profitable but Risky

For now, investors are more focused on the profit potential of the LSE's $15 billion acquisition of Refinitiv than on the financial and operational hurdles. 

 
Trump Criticizes Expected Fed Rate Cut as 'Not Enough'

President Trump said that the Federal Reserve's expected small interest-rate cut this week is "not enough," but he expressed optimism that the country would do well regardless of what is decided.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -0.81% 30.52 Delayed Quote.24.88%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -1.18% 96.92 Delayed Quote.28.22%
FACEBOOK -1.91% 195.94 Delayed Quote.49.47%
FIRST DATA CORP 8.71% 31.69 Delayed Quote.87.40%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 3.88% 5885 End-of-day quote.-15.99%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.08% 63.4115 Delayed Quote.-8.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:32aHuawei warns on U.S. ban after China smartphone sales drive first-half revenue
RE
07:30aADS : 2018 UK Defence Export Orders Worth £14bn
PU
07:23aChina will boost economy but won't use property market for stimulus-Politburo
RE
07:23aChina Politburo Vows Stabilizing Measures to Ease Economic Headwinds -State Media
DJ
07:22aHuawei warns on U.S. ban after China smartphone sales drive first-half revenue
RE
07:20aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Reopening of Federal Treasury notes - Auction result
PU
07:20aUK company insolvencies hit five-year high in second quarter
RE
07:17aEuro struggles ahead of Fed meeting
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
2Oil prices rise as market eyes likely Fed rate cut
3SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Price pressure kicks Siemens Gamesa shares to four-month low
4LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC : LSL PROPERTY SERVICES : Interim Results
5LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa braces for more challenges after price war hits earnings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group