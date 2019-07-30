News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Facebook's Libra Could Aid Law Enforcement

Facebook executive David Marcus told Congress this month that the proposed cryptocurrency could be a valuable tool, partly because of the vast amounts of information that will be generated about its users.

Private-Equity Firm Abraaj Is Fined a Record $315 Million

Dubai's financial regulator imposed its largest-ever penalty on collapsed private-equity firm Abraaj Group for deceiving investors and carrying out unauthorized activities.

Capital One Breach Affects 106 Million Card Applicants

Capital One said a hacker accessed the personal information for roughly 106 million credit card customers and applicants, one of the largest data breaches of a big bank.

Japan's Central Bank Promises Easing if Needed but Leaves Rates Unchanged

Japan's central bank said it wouldn't hesitate to ease monetary policy further should the need arise, an attempt to keep pace with other major central banks that are preparing to cut rates.

Russia-Linked Buyout Firm Violates Deal to Sell Stake

A U.S. national-security panel is threatening to fine Russian-oligarch-backed Pamplona Capital Management for missing a deadline for selling its stake in a cybersecurity company.

Real-Estate Brokerage Compass Eyes $6 Billion Valuation in New Round

Existing backers Softbank Group Corp.'s Vision Fund and the Qatar Investment Authority are expected to be the main investors in the financing that would total about $400 million, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Bank of America, First Data End Payments Partnership

Bank of America is disbanding its payment-processing joint venture with First Data, giving the bank more control of its business that focuses on moving money for merchants.

Swiss Central Bank Fires Warning Shot on Currency

The Swiss central bank appears to have taken its most significant steps to weaken the Swiss franc in two years as looming rate cuts abroad strengthened the currency.

London Stock Exchange's Big Bet Is Profitable but Risky

For now, investors are more focused on the profit potential of the LSE's $15 billion acquisition of Refinitiv than on the financial and operational hurdles.

Trump Criticizes Expected Fed Rate Cut as 'Not Enough'

President Trump said that the Federal Reserve's expected small interest-rate cut this week is "not enough," but he expressed optimism that the country would do well regardless of what is decided.