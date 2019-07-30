Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

07/30/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
Capital One Breach Affects 106 Million Card Applicants

Capital One said a hacker accessed the personal information for roughly 106 million credit card customers and applicants, one of the largest data breaches of a big bank. 

 
Mastercard's Profit Climbs on Higher Revenue, Lower Expenses

Mastercard said profit its rose in the second quarter, boosted by higher revenue and a drop in operating costs. 

 
Undeclared Currency War: How ECB Forces Fed's Hand

When Federal Reserve policy makers gather in Washington this week to weigh cutting interest rates, a big part of their decision will already have been made-in Frankfurt. 

 
Goldman Tries to Exorcise Ghost of Real Estate Past With New Fund

Goldman Sachs Group's newly reorganized real-estate investment unit is reviving a fund business that the firm shut down after it suffered steep losses during the financial crisis. 

 
Facebook's Libra Could Aid Law Enforcement, Company Says

Facebook executive David Marcus told Congress this month that the proposed cryptocurrency could be a valuable tool, partly because of the vast amounts of information that will be generated about its users. 

 
Private-Equity Firm Abraaj Is Fined a Record $315 Million

Dubai's financial regulator imposed its largest-ever penalty on collapsed private-equity firm Abraaj Group for deceiving investors and carrying out unauthorized activities. 

 
Japan's Central Bank Promises Easing if Needed but Leaves Rates Unchanged

Japan's central bank said it wouldn't hesitate to ease monetary policy further should the need arise, an attempt to keep pace with other major central banks that are preparing to cut rates. 

 
Russia-Linked Buyout Firm Violates Deal to Sell Stake

A U.S. national-security panel is threatening to fine Russian-oligarch-backed Pamplona Capital Management for missing a deadline for selling its stake in a cybersecurity company. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Real-Estate Brokerage Compass Eyes $6 Billion Valuation in New Round

Existing backers Softbank Group Corp.'s Vision Fund and the Qatar Investment Authority are expected to be the main investors in the financing that would total about $400 million, according to a person familiar with the situation.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -5.89% 91.21 Delayed Quote.28.22%
FACEBOOK 0.56% 197.04 Delayed Quote.49.47%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 0.49% 221.4 Delayed Quote.31.89%
MASTERCARD -1.17% 278.16 Delayed Quote.49.19%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -3.48% 5680 End-of-day quote.-18.92%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.16% 63.5118 Delayed Quote.-8.78%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28pIndustrials Up on Fed Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:26pPence says clock ticking on USMCA, but Democrats won't be rushed
RE
04:24pMaterials Up as Rate Hopes Offset Trade-Talk Fears -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:21pEnergy Up on Dollar View, Middle East Tensions -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03:52pWILBUR ROSS : U.S. could decide on licenses for companies to sell to Huawei by next week - Ross
RE
03:51pU.S. could decide on licenses for companies to sell to Huawei by next week -Ross
RE
03:51pU.S. Government Bonds Decline After Strong Data -- Update
DJ
03:50p2019 Service Dog Hero of the Year Awarded to Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Alice
SE
03:48pTrump says he will seek U.S. trade accord with Brazil
RE
