Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 12:16am EDT
U.S. Appeals Court Won't Make Student Loans Easier to Discharge

A Texas woman can't unload thousands of dollars in unpaid student loans through bankruptcy, a federal appeals court said, a setback for consumer lawyers hoping her case could weaken the high bar for student borrowers to discharge educational debt. 

 
Bank Stocks Decline After Trump's New Tariff Threat

Bank stocks fell sharply after President Trump's latest tariff threat sent U.S. Treasury yields tumbling and raised new questions about the outlook for economic growth. 

 
U.K. Regulator Fines KPMG for BNY Mellon Reports

KPMG, the auditor of BNY Mellon entities Bank of New York Mellon London Branch and Bank of New York International Ltd., and KPMG partner Richard Hinton admitted misconduct in preparing and submitting reports on BNY Mellon's compliance with regulatory requirements in 2011, the FRC said. 

 
BOE Chief Warns Messy Brexit Would Pressure Global Economy

An abrupt and messy split between the U.K. and the EU would heap further pressure on a global economy beset by slowing growth and tensions over trade, said the U.K.'s central bank chief, in a rare warning on the potential effects of Brexit beyond Britain's shores. 

 
Barclays Cut 3,000 Jobs in Quarter Amid Weak Business Conditions

The U.K. bank run by Jes Staley plans to reduce costs further as net profit fell 19%, hurt by challenging business conditions. 

 
Fed's Conundrum: Can Lower Rates Combat Investment Chill

One question now is how much a one quarter-point drop in borrowing costs will help businesses and cushion a slowdown driven by some factors outside the Fed's control. 

 
Meet the Economist Who Predicted the Fed's Rate Cut

After the Federal Reserve signaled a pause in interest-rate increases at the end of January, only one of 62 economists surveyed in February by The Wall Street Journal projected the Fed would cut interest rates this year: Steven Blitz. 

 
Standard Chartered 1H Pretax Profit Edges Higher

Standard Chartered said its pretax profit for the first half of the year rose 2.6%, helped mainly by higher operating income and more loans to customers. 

 
ING Warns Low Interest Rates Will Pressure Its Income

ING reported a 0.3% fall in net profit for the second quarter of the year and cautioned that persistently low interest rates will put pressure on net interest income. 

 
LSE Boss Marks First Year on the Job With $14.5 Billion Refinitiv Deal

London Stock Exchange sealed a $14.5 billion deal to acquire financial-information and terminal business Refinitiv from a Blackstone-led consortium.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) -2.02% 45.97 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
BARCLAYS PLC 1.29% 155.88 Delayed Quote.3.56%
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP End-of-day quote.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.13% 0.9151 Delayed Quote.1.31%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 7.28% 7104 Delayed Quote.73.76%
STANDARD CHARTERED 3.90% 703.2 Delayed Quote.14.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:36aYen jumps, yuan slumps after Trump breaks truce in China trade war
RE
12:34aTIMELINE : Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war
RE
12:32aYen jumps, yuan slumps after Trump breaks truce in China trade war
RE
12:30aU.S. employment growth seen slowing in July; wage gains steady
RE
12:20aOil prices rebound after Trump trade tariffs trigger plunge
RE
12:19aEXCLUSIVE : Foxconn exploring sale of $8.8 billion display plant in China - sources
RE
12:17aOil prices rebound after Trump trade tariffs trigger plunge
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aMalaysia June Exports Decline 3.1% on Year, Missing Expectations
DJ
12:11aTrump hits China with more tariffs, sharply escalating trade dispute
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TARGET CORPORATION : U.S. retailers blast new China tariffs, say move will raise prices further, hurt jobs
2MARUBENI CORP : Marubeni CFO says U.S.-China trade war weighs on its U.S. agri business
3DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL : Trump says U.S. will be 'taxing' China until trade deal is reached
4EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Expected Surge in Oil Supply and Tariffs Add to Glut Concern -- 3rd Update
5CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : CANNTRUST : discloses Ontario Securities probe, delays second-quarter results
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group