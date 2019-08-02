News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

U.S. Appeals Court Won't Make Student Loans Easier to Discharge

A Texas woman can't unload thousands of dollars in unpaid student loans through bankruptcy, a federal appeals court said, a setback for consumer lawyers hoping her case could weaken the high bar for student borrowers to discharge educational debt.

Bank Stocks Decline After Trump's New Tariff Threat

Bank stocks fell sharply after President Trump's latest tariff threat sent U.S. Treasury yields tumbling and raised new questions about the outlook for economic growth.

U.K. Regulator Fines KPMG for BNY Mellon Reports

KPMG, the auditor of BNY Mellon entities Bank of New York Mellon London Branch and Bank of New York International Ltd., and KPMG partner Richard Hinton admitted misconduct in preparing and submitting reports on BNY Mellon's compliance with regulatory requirements in 2011, the FRC said.

BOE Chief Warns Messy Brexit Would Pressure Global Economy

An abrupt and messy split between the U.K. and the EU would heap further pressure on a global economy beset by slowing growth and tensions over trade, said the U.K.'s central bank chief, in a rare warning on the potential effects of Brexit beyond Britain's shores.

Barclays Cut 3,000 Jobs in Quarter Amid Weak Business Conditions

The U.K. bank run by Jes Staley plans to reduce costs further as net profit fell 19%, hurt by challenging business conditions.

Fed's Conundrum: Can Lower Rates Combat Investment Chill

One question now is how much a one quarter-point drop in borrowing costs will help businesses and cushion a slowdown driven by some factors outside the Fed's control.

Meet the Economist Who Predicted the Fed's Rate Cut

After the Federal Reserve signaled a pause in interest-rate increases at the end of January, only one of 62 economists surveyed in February by The Wall Street Journal projected the Fed would cut interest rates this year: Steven Blitz.

Standard Chartered 1H Pretax Profit Edges Higher

Standard Chartered said its pretax profit for the first half of the year rose 2.6%, helped mainly by higher operating income and more loans to customers.

ING Warns Low Interest Rates Will Pressure Its Income

ING reported a 0.3% fall in net profit for the second quarter of the year and cautioned that persistently low interest rates will put pressure on net interest income.

LSE Boss Marks First Year on the Job With $14.5 Billion Refinitiv Deal

London Stock Exchange sealed a $14.5 billion deal to acquire financial-information and terminal business Refinitiv from a Blackstone-led consortium.