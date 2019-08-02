Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/02/2019
Wells Fargo to Tech Vendors: Please Send Us a Check

Wells Fargo, forced to cut costs due to flagging revenue growth and regulatory problems, recently asked outside technology consultants to refund some of the money the bank has spent with them. 

 
Fed's Rosengren Doesn't See 'Clear and Compelling Case' for Interest-Rate Cut

One of the two Federal Reserve officials who opposed Wednesday's interest-rate cut by the central bank justified his view based on the current state of the economy and financial system risks. 

 
U.S. Government Bond Yields Hover Near Multiyear Lows

U.S. government bonds showed tentative signs of steadying Friday after a solid jobs report helped slow a rally that had pushed yields to their lowest levels since before the 2016 presidential election. 

 
Germany's Longest Bond Goes Negative for First Time

Investors face having to pay to lend to the German government at every single maturity after yields on the country's longest-term bond dipped into negative territory. 

 
RBS Profits Rise Sharply, Declares Special Dividend

RBS reported a sharp rise in operating pretax profit for the second quarter of 2019 and declared a special dividend. 

 
Allianz Backs Outlook After Profits Climb

Allianz backed its guidance for the year after second-quarter net profit rose, boosted by growing operating profit and better non-operating results. 

 
Credit Agricole's Quarterly Profits Slip

Shares in Credit Agricole traded sharply lower after the bank said it slightly improved its capital buffer in the second quarter but the performance of its corporate and investment bank weighed on the results, contributing to a decline in net profit. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
U.S. Appeals Court Won't Make Student Loans Easier to Discharge

A Texas woman can't unload thousands of dollars in unpaid student loans through bankruptcy, a federal appeals court said, a setback for consumer lawyers hoping her case could weaken the high bar for student borrowers to discharge educational debt. 

 
Bank Stocks Decline After Trump's New Tariff Threat

Bank stocks fell sharply after President Trump's latest tariff threat sent U.S. Treasury yields tumbling and raised new questions about the outlook for economic growth.

